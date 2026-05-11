One year after its launch, the AI-powered and biometric-based system has emerged as one of the fastest airport travel experiences globally, enabling up to 10 travellers to be processed simultaneously instead of one at a time. The service also eliminated all contact points and reduced required travel documents from two to zero, reflecting Dubai’s push towards a fully digital and proactive travel ecosystem.

The project has undergone several upgrades over the past year, including redesigned service cameras in the First and Business Class lounges at Terminal 3. The service was also introduced in the arrivals hall for UAE nationals in October 2025, followed by residents in March 2026.

The number of users of the “Red Carpet” service has reached nearly 800,000 since its launch until the end of April 2026, with adoption among eligible travellers standing at 83 per cent. Officials said the figures reflect growing confidence in Dubai’s integrated digital travel ecosystem.

“The ‘Red Carpet’ represents a practical model of Dubai’s vision in transforming innovation into an integrated human experience. The goal was not only to accelerate procedures, but to create a travel journey that reflects respect, hospitality, and trust from the very first moment,” Al Marri said.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.