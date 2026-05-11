Nearly 800,000 travellers used the AI-powered service in one year
Dubai: Dubai’s futuristic “Red Carpet” seamless travel service has reduced airport crossing times by more than 60 per cent, allowing eligible travellers to complete immigration procedures in just 3.4 seconds without presenting any documents, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) said.
One year after its launch, the AI-powered and biometric-based system has emerged as one of the fastest airport travel experiences globally, enabling up to 10 travellers to be processed simultaneously instead of one at a time. The service also eliminated all contact points and reduced required travel documents from two to zero, reflecting Dubai’s push towards a fully digital and proactive travel ecosystem.
According to GDRFA Dubai, the service achieved a 100 per cent service delivery rate in line with operational indicators agreed with Dubai Airports, while customer satisfaction across airport services reached 99.81 per cent.
The number of users of the “Red Carpet” service has reached nearly 800,000 since its launch until the end of April 2026, with adoption among eligible travellers standing at 83 per cent. Officials said the figures reflect growing confidence in Dubai’s integrated digital travel ecosystem.
The project has undergone several upgrades over the past year, including redesigned service cameras in the First and Business Class lounges at Terminal 3. The service was also introduced in the arrivals hall for UAE nationals in October 2025, followed by residents in March 2026.
GDRFA Dubai said it is now studying a second phase of expansion that includes adding new corridors as part of the ongoing Terminal 3 development plans to further improve passenger flow and airport capacity.
The “Red Carpet” project recently won the Distinguished Innovation in Government Sector Award at the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) Awards 2025, recognising GDRFA Dubai’s efforts in transforming innovation into a practical government service with direct impact on travellers’ experiences and quality of life.
The project also received the Stevie Middle East & North Africa 2025 Award and was recognised at the IDC Voices of AI Innovation Forum for its contribution to redefining smart travel experiences globally.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the completion of one year since the launch of the project marks a significant milestone in Dubai’s journey toward future-ready government services driven by innovation and proactive readiness.
“The ‘Red Carpet’ represents a practical model of Dubai’s vision in transforming innovation into an integrated human experience. The goal was not only to accelerate procedures, but to create a travel journey that reflects respect, hospitality, and trust from the very first moment,” Al Marri said.
Colonel Expert Khalid Ahmed Mohammed bin Mediya Al Falasi, Assistant Director General for the Digital Services Affairs Sector, said innovation at GDRFA Dubai is viewed as a sustainable work culture aimed at enhancing quality of life and strengthening Dubai’s global competitiveness.
Officials said the project supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforces Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s best city to live, work and visit through advanced digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence-driven government services.