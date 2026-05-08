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Dubai airport’s ‘Red Carpet’ smart corridor wins global innovation award

AI-powered airport system recognised for transforming traveller experience at airports

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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GDRFA Dubai’s “Red Carpet” wins global innovation award for smart travel system
GDRFA Dubai’s “Red Carpet” wins global innovation award for smart travel system
GDRFA

Dubai : The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has secured a major international achievement after its “Red Carpet” smart corridor project won the Distinguished Innovation by Public Sector – GDI Awards 2025 presented by the Global Innovation Institute (GInI).

The award recognises government entities that successfully apply strategic innovation to deliver measurable impact and real societal value.

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The recognition comes as the “Red Carpet” smart corridor marks one year since its launch at Dubai airports, where it has transformed passenger processing through an integrated system powered by artificial intelligence and biometric technologies.

The system enables travellers to complete immigration and travel procedures within seconds without the need to present physical documents, offering what officials described as a seamless and human-centric airport experience.

GDRFA Dubai said the project reflects Dubai’s wider vision of redefining border crossings from traditional procedures into a smart, trust-based and efficient journey focused on speed, convenience and respect for travellers.

The authority added that the initiative highlights its strategy of converting innovation into practical impact by developing services that place people at the centre of the experience, while supporting the UAE’s goals to strengthen global competitiveness and leadership in government innovation.

Officials said the “Red Carpet” concept goes beyond technology, serving as a symbol of welcome and appreciation for visitors arriving in Dubai. The project was designed to combine operational excellence with a strong human touch, reinforcing Dubai’s image as a global destination known for advanced and customer-focused services.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs , said the achievement reflects the leadership’s vision of embedding innovation as a core government approach.

“The success of the ‘Red Carpet’ project marks an important milestone in GDRFA Dubai’s journey toward developing innovative government models that place people first, enhance quality of life, and reinforce global trust,” he said.

Brigadier Abdul Samad Hussein Al Blooshi, Assistant Director General for the Pioneering and Future Affairs Sector, said the project demonstrates GDRFA Dubai’s ability to anticipate future trends and adopt innovative solutions aligned with global transformations.

“The Red Carpet represents a practical model of how advanced technologies can be leveraged to develop proactive services that enhance the readiness of the government ecosystem for the future,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Salem Mohammed bin Ali, Deputy Assistant Director General for Pioneering and Future Affairs, said the project reflects integrated institutional efforts to turn innovation into a real-life experience.

“We are working to develop solutions that place people at the centre of service delivery, translating innovation into a seamless experience that reflects operational efficiency and service excellence,” he said.

GDRFA Dubai said the international recognition confirms Dubai’s approach to reshaping innovation into a fully integrated human experience while strengthening customer trust, operational efficiency and the UAE’s international competitiveness.

Officials added that the project represents an advanced government model combining technology and humanity, where the future of services is measured not only by speed, but also by the quality of the traveller experience from the moment of arrival.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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Dubai AirportDubai AirportsDubai travelGDRFAtravel

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