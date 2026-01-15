GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

DXB rolls out special arrival lane for Great Arab Minds Award winners

DXB launches special arrival lane for Great Arab Minds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
DXB rolls out special arrival lane for Great Arab Minds Award winners
Instagram.com/gdrfadubai

Dubai reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating Arab creativity and intellectual achievement as the winners of the Great Arab Minds Award arrived at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3, where they were accorded a distinguished welcome by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (GDRFA Dubai).

The award recipients and their families were received through a dedicated arrival pathway and special service counters, ensuring a smooth and seamless entry experience that reflects Dubai’s focus on excellence in public services.

Adding a symbolic dimension to the reception, passports were stamped with a commemorative seal bearing the Great Arab Minds Award logo. The gesture highlighted the UAE’s emphasis on honouring knowledge, creativity, and intellectual contribution, while offering a visible mark of recognition to Arab thinkers and innovators.

Officials said the initiative underscores the UAE’s approach to valuing human capital and celebrating creative minds who contribute to the region’s scientific, cultural, and intellectual progress. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a global gateway for innovation, ideas and thought leadership.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The winners after being honoured with the Great Arab Minds 2025 Awards.

Sheikh Mohammed presents Great Arab Minds awards 2025

1m read
Dr Nabil Seidah wins 2025 Great Arab Minds Award

Dr Nabil Seidah wins 2025 Great Arab Minds Award

2m read
Great Arab Minds 2025: Economist Badi Baltagi honoured by Sheikh Mohammed

Economist Badi Baltagi wins Great Arab Minds Award 2025

2m read
Professor Abbas El Gamal

Abbas El Gamal named 2025 Great Arab Minds laureate

2m read