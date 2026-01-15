DXB rolls out special arrival lane for Great Arab Minds Award winners

DXB launches special arrival lane for Great Arab Minds
Dubai reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating Arab creativity and intellectual achievement as the winners of the Great Arab Minds Award arrived at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3, where they were accorded a distinguished welcome by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (GDRFA Dubai).
The award recipients and their families were received through a dedicated arrival pathway and special service counters, ensuring a smooth and seamless entry experience that reflects Dubai’s focus on excellence in public services.
Adding a symbolic dimension to the reception, passports were stamped with a commemorative seal bearing the Great Arab Minds Award logo. The gesture highlighted the UAE’s emphasis on honouring knowledge, creativity, and intellectual contribution, while offering a visible mark of recognition to Arab thinkers and innovators.
Officials said the initiative underscores the UAE’s approach to valuing human capital and celebrating creative minds who contribute to the region’s scientific, cultural, and intellectual progress. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a global gateway for innovation, ideas and thought leadership.
