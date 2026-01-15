‘Nothing else means more to me’: Scientists honoured at Great Arab Minds 2025 in Dubai

From childhood curiosity to life-saving breakthroughs that changed the world
Curiosity, perseverance and an unshakeable belief in knowledge formed the common thread as three leading Arab scientists were honoured at the Great Arab Minds 2025 awards in Dubai, the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presented the awards during a ceremony at the Musuem of the Future.
Professor Abbas El Gamal, an Egyptian electrical engineer and Hitachi America Professor at Stanford University, was recognised in the Engineering and Technology category for his pioneering contributions to network information theory – the foundation of many modern digital networks.
“This award is a happy surprise by all means. This is special and deeply meaningful. It is also the first recognition from an Arab country,” El Gamal said.
Recalling his childhood, he shared how curiosity often got the better of caution.
“As an eight-year-old boy, I used to dismantle almost all electrical equipment. Once I was testing a chemical formula and it resulted in a fire.”
El Gamal has authored more than 230 research papers and co-written Network Information Theory, considered a global reference for engineering students.
“It was my father’s inspiring words that made me what I am today,” El Gamal said.
In Natural Sciences category, Professor Majed Chergui, Moroccan-born Emeritus Professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, was honoured for capturing ultrafast motion at the atomic scale – work that opened new frontiers in chemistry, physics, materials science and renewable energy.
“In a short time, this award has elevated to become one of the best in the world. Getting this award touches me deeply as it comes from an Arab country. Nothing else means more to me,” Chergui said.
Meanwhile, Egypt-born Dr Nabil Seidah was recognised in the Medicine category for groundbreaking discoveries in cholesterol regulation and heart health, including identifying the PCSK9 enzyme – a breakthrough that has helped protect millions from heart attacks and strokes.
“This is a proud moment, which fills my heart with pride,” said Seidah, Director of the Biochemical Neuroendocrinology Research Unit at the Clinical Research Institute of Montreal.
Born in 1949, Seidah said conflict shaped his early life, but his father’s advice stayed with him.
“He said: ‘Study and attain knowledge, which none can take from you’. The war ended but my father’s words echo.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox