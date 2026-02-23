GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Great feeling to finally compete in Dubai, Jack Draper says

The Briton is seeded fourth at the ATP 500 event

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Jack Draper of Great Britain plays a forehand against Felix Augar-Aliassime of Canada in their Men's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Jack Draper of Great Britain plays a forehand against Felix Augar-Aliassime of Canada in their Men's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
AFP

Dubai: Having grown up watching the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship since his childhood days, Jack Draper said ‘it was a great feeling’ to compete in the tournament as the men’s action begins from today at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.

“I’m really excited to be here and to play this ATP 500 for the first time. I grew up watching this tournament. I was meant to come and play last year, but my body wasn’t feeling great at the time. To be back here now, in a place where I have memories from when I was 14 — coming here and playing junior events — it’s a great feeling to finally compete in Dubai,” said the 24-year-old.

Debut campaign

The Briton, who ended his 2025 season early due to injury before returning this month with a Davis Cup victory, is seeded fourth at the ATP 500 event. Draper, the former No. 4 and reigning Indian Wells champion, will begin his debut campaign in Dubai against a qualifier or lucky loser.

“I love the conditions. Historically, hard court has always been my best surface, especially in weather like this. I really like the environment and the courts, and I’m excited to get going.

I feel good. I think I’ve prepared well. I came out here a week early and feel like I’ve been doing all the right things with my body and my tennis. Hopefully, I can bring out some of my best tennis this week,” he added.

“I haven’t been here [Dubai] as a fan — it was probably a bit far from the UK when I was younger — but I always watched this tournament growing up. When I look at the player boards, so many of the idols I watched and grew up following all played here and did well. It’s nice to now be part of the history of this event,” he noted.

Looking ahead

Speaking about the season ahead, he said: “So I think the next year and a half, two years is going to be very interesting for me because I feel like I have a lot to improve, a lot to develop and a lot of experience still to come, which maybe they have over me. But I have full belief in myself that I can reach the very top of the game.”

Meanwhile, top seed and last year’s finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime starts his title quest against Zhang Zhizhen. The Canadian is seeded to face Jiri Lehecka — who opens against resurgent Frenchman Arthur Fils — in the quarter-finals.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on 2024 winner Ugo Humbert in a compelling first-round showdown between two former Dubai titlists. Third seed Daniil Medvedev (2023), fifth seed Andrey Rublev (2022) and wild card Stan Wawrinka (2016) round out the group of past champions featured in the main draw.

Wawrinka, contesting the final season of his ATP Tour career, launches his Dubai run against fellow wild card Benjamin Hassan.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiTennis

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch game three of the 2025 World Series on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Hailey Bieber says son Jack is already a mini Bieber

2m read
Matt Preston

Matt Preston on chicken wings and the taste of home

3m read
Taste of Dubai kicks off: Food, fun, and takeaways

Taste of Dubai kicks off: Food, fun, and takeaways

2m read
Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain waves to fans as he steers the new Formula 1 Ferrari SF-26 during tests at Fiorano Circuit in Fiorano Modenese.

F1’s private Barcelona test driven by breakdown fears

3m read