Great feeling to finally compete in Dubai, Jack Draper says

The Briton is seeded fourth at the ATP 500 event
Dubai: Having grown up watching the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship since his childhood days, Jack Draper said ‘it was a great feeling’ to compete in the tournament as the men’s action begins from today at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.
“I’m really excited to be here and to play this ATP 500 for the first time. I grew up watching this tournament. I was meant to come and play last year, but my body wasn’t feeling great at the time. To be back here now, in a place where I have memories from when I was 14 — coming here and playing junior events — it’s a great feeling to finally compete in Dubai,” said the 24-year-old.
The Briton, who ended his 2025 season early due to injury before returning this month with a Davis Cup victory, is seeded fourth at the ATP 500 event. Draper, the former No. 4 and reigning Indian Wells champion, will begin his debut campaign in Dubai against a qualifier or lucky loser.
“I love the conditions. Historically, hard court has always been my best surface, especially in weather like this. I really like the environment and the courts, and I’m excited to get going.
I feel good. I think I’ve prepared well. I came out here a week early and feel like I’ve been doing all the right things with my body and my tennis. Hopefully, I can bring out some of my best tennis this week,” he added.
“I haven’t been here [Dubai] as a fan — it was probably a bit far from the UK when I was younger — but I always watched this tournament growing up. When I look at the player boards, so many of the idols I watched and grew up following all played here and did well. It’s nice to now be part of the history of this event,” he noted.
Speaking about the season ahead, he said: “So I think the next year and a half, two years is going to be very interesting for me because I feel like I have a lot to improve, a lot to develop and a lot of experience still to come, which maybe they have over me. But I have full belief in myself that I can reach the very top of the game.”
Meanwhile, top seed and last year’s finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime starts his title quest against Zhang Zhizhen. The Canadian is seeded to face Jiri Lehecka — who opens against resurgent Frenchman Arthur Fils — in the quarter-finals.
Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on 2024 winner Ugo Humbert in a compelling first-round showdown between two former Dubai titlists. Third seed Daniil Medvedev (2023), fifth seed Andrey Rublev (2022) and wild card Stan Wawrinka (2016) round out the group of past champions featured in the main draw.
Wawrinka, contesting the final season of his ATP Tour career, launches his Dubai run against fellow wild card Benjamin Hassan.