Great feeling to finally compete in Dubai, Jack Draper says

“I’m really excited to be here and to play this ATP 500 for the first time. I grew up watching this tournament. I was meant to come and play last year, but my body wasn’t feeling great at the time. To be back here now, in a place where I have memories from when I was 14 — coming here and playing junior events — it’s a great feeling to finally compete in Dubai,” said the 24-year-old.

Speaking about the season ahead, he said: “So I think the next year and a half, two years is going to be very interesting for me because I feel like I have a lot to improve, a lot to develop and a lot of experience still to come, which maybe they have over me. But I have full belief in myself that I can reach the very top of the game.”

“I haven’t been here [Dubai] as a fan — it was probably a bit far from the UK when I was younger — but I always watched this tournament growing up. When I look at the player boards, so many of the idols I watched and grew up following all played here and did well. It’s nice to now be part of the history of this event,” he noted.

I feel good. I think I’ve prepared well. I came out here a week early and feel like I’ve been doing all the right things with my body and my tennis. Hopefully, I can bring out some of my best tennis this week,” he added.

