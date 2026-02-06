GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo

Taste of Dubai 2026 kicks off with special dishes, masterclasses, and games with great takeaways

But you've got to have a plan before you head in.

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Taste of Dubai 2026 kicks off with special dishes, masterclasses, and games with great takeaways
Karishma Nandkeolyar/Gulf News

And it has begun – Taste of Dubai, the annual highlight on every foodie’s calendar has begun serving up the treats. It’s on at Media City Amphitheatre until Feb 8, so there’s the weekend done then.

But if you do want the best experience, you’ve got to have a plan – a strategy that allows you to do a deep dive into the best dining experiences from around the world – there are Michelin-starred restaurants, masterclasses by accomplished chefs, hours-long smoked meats and sweets that will recall grandmum’s recipes up for grabs.

Here’s your four-point guide on getting the most out of your visit.

1. Dress right – the days are getting warmer and sunblock isn’t so much a suggestion as a necessity. A hat that’ll keep the sharp rays off you will help too. And sunglasses. And the comfiest walkers you can find – this carnival of culinary creativity is going to make you walk to your favourite booths – and by the end of the way, perhaps waddle to them.

2. Walk in and grab a bevvie – best way to keep cool and merry. As you enter you’ll find a cart selling a number of chocolate drinks. Coffee, tea, and other cool companions are all available around the corner.

3. Take a stroll -The first round is a recce, to explore, to check out what’s available. And to stop and grab a taste of the testers around the block. Our fav? The curly fries – hot and delicious enough to cause open-mouthed wonder (we did say it’s hot). This is also the time you want to find the ‘it’ spots for future Insta posts – when you are done with the hunger and the light hits just right.

4. Make a note of things you want to take back with you - Avoid carrying baggage – just go back for the delicious souvenirs you want to take home.

16 pop-ups – some of the best in the city – have come together for service; each has its own exclusive Taste of Dubai bite to offer. Happy eating!

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kuwaiti travellers arriving at Dubai International Airport during UAE–Kuwait Week, marked by special welcome activities across DXB.

Why Kuwaitis are getting a special welcome at DXB

2m read
Emirates Golf Club's Majlis Course

Majlis Course: The birthplace of golf in the UAE

5m read
Delayed Indian Super League to kick off next month

Delayed Indian Super League to kick off next month

2m read
Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up with fireworks

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up with fireworks

1m read