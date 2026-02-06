Taste of Dubai 2026 kicks off with special dishes, masterclasses, and games with great takeaways

But you've got to have a plan before you head in.
And it has begun – Taste of Dubai, the annual highlight on every foodie’s calendar has begun serving up the treats. It’s on at Media City Amphitheatre until Feb 8, so there’s the weekend done then.
But if you do want the best experience, you’ve got to have a plan – a strategy that allows you to do a deep dive into the best dining experiences from around the world – there are Michelin-starred restaurants, masterclasses by accomplished chefs, hours-long smoked meats and sweets that will recall grandmum’s recipes up for grabs.
Here’s your four-point guide on getting the most out of your visit.
1. Dress right – the days are getting warmer and sunblock isn’t so much a suggestion as a necessity. A hat that’ll keep the sharp rays off you will help too. And sunglasses. And the comfiest walkers you can find – this carnival of culinary creativity is going to make you walk to your favourite booths – and by the end of the way, perhaps waddle to them.
2. Walk in and grab a bevvie – best way to keep cool and merry. As you enter you’ll find a cart selling a number of chocolate drinks. Coffee, tea, and other cool companions are all available around the corner.
3. Take a stroll -The first round is a recce, to explore, to check out what’s available. And to stop and grab a taste of the testers around the block. Our fav? The curly fries – hot and delicious enough to cause open-mouthed wonder (we did say it’s hot). This is also the time you want to find the ‘it’ spots for future Insta posts – when you are done with the hunger and the light hits just right.
4. Make a note of things you want to take back with you - Avoid carrying baggage – just go back for the delicious souvenirs you want to take home.
16 pop-ups – some of the best in the city – have come together for service; each has its own exclusive Taste of Dubai bite to offer. Happy eating!
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox