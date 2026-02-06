Taste of Dubai 2026 kicks off with special dishes, masterclasses, and games with great takeaways

But if you do want the best experience, you’ve got to have a plan – a strategy that allows you to do a deep dive into the best dining experiences from around the world – there are Michelin-starred restaurants, masterclasses by accomplished chefs, hours-long smoked meats and sweets that will recall grandmum’s recipes up for grabs.

1. Dress right – the days are getting warmer and sunblock isn’t so much a suggestion as a necessity. A hat that’ll keep the sharp rays off you will help too. And sunglasses. And the comfiest walkers you can find – this carnival of culinary creativity is going to make you walk to your favourite booths – and by the end of the way, perhaps waddle to them.

3. Take a stroll -The first round is a recce, to explore, to check out what’s available. And to stop and grab a taste of the testers around the block. Our fav? The curly fries – hot and delicious enough to cause open-mouthed wonder (we did say it’s hot). This is also the time you want to find the ‘it’ spots for future Insta posts – when you are done with the hunger and the light hits just right.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.