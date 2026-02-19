Dubai Police kick off Ramadan Games Championship with 25 competitions

Dubai Police said this year’s edition will introduce, for the first time, a special category for Hemaya School students, featuring competitions designed specifically for them. The step reflects the force’s commitment to expanding participation, engaging different segments of society and enhancing community interaction during Ramadan.

Dubai Police will kick off the “Ramadan Games Championship” on Friday, bringing together police personnel and community members in a wide-ranging sporting event aimed at promoting fitness and strengthening community ties. The championship, organised by the Dubai Police Sports Excellence Centre in cooperation with the General Department of Training, will run until March 11.

