Dubai Police kick off Ramadan Games Championship with 25 competitions

Month-long sporting event brings together officers and community members
Dubai Police will kick off the “Ramadan Games Championship” on Friday, bringing together police personnel and community members in a wide-ranging sporting event aimed at promoting fitness and strengthening community ties. The championship, organised by the Dubai Police Sports Excellence Centre in cooperation with the General Department of Training, will run until March 11.
Competitions will be hosted across several key sporting venues, including the Dubai Police Officers Club, Dubai Police Academy, Umm Daman area, Al Ruwayyah Training City, Nad Al Sheba Police Station and Dubai Autodrome.
The championship features 25 competitions, including 12 community events, 12 tournaments for Dubai Police personnel, and a dedicated competition for students of Hemaya School.
Community competitions will include cricket, a desert cycling challenge, taekwondo, calisthenics, sprint races, cycling, tennis, obstacle races, traditional games, beach volleyball, a five-kilometre run and indoor rowing.
Meanwhile, police personnel will compete in padel, football, karate, basketball, snooker, jiu-jitsu, chess, archery, stationary cycling, volleyball, practical shooting and marksmanship events.
Dubai Police said this year’s edition will introduce, for the first time, a special category for Hemaya School students, featuring competitions designed specifically for them. The step reflects the force’s commitment to expanding participation, engaging different segments of society and enhancing community interaction during Ramadan.
Previous editions of the championship witnessed strong participation and competitive performances in a vibrant sporting atmosphere that reflects the spirit of cooperation and fair play during the holy month. Winners across all categories will receive valuable prizes.