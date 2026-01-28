Countdown to Taste of Dubai 2026: 10 insider tips for the ultimate foodie weekend

Enjoy family fun and music at Dubai's food festival
Dubai: The countdown is officially on! In just 10 days, Taste of Dubai kicks off, welcoming food enthusiasts from across the region from Friday, February 6, to Sunday, February 8, 2026. Expect three days of spectacular culinary experiences and live entertainment. To help you make the most of this celebrated festival, we’ve compiled essential tips for navigating and enjoying every moment.
Why pay more when you can save? Early bird ticket prices remain available until February 6th, after which rates increase. Purchasing in advance not only saves money but also lets you bypass queues at the box office, giving you more time to explore the festival's offerings.
Both VIP and Taster packages are selling quickly, with limited availability remaining. Entry begins at just Dh80, with tickets available through Platinumlist.net.
The festival brings together renowned culinary personalities including Gino D'Acampo, Matt Preston, and Rachel Allen for intimate cooking demonstrations. These exclusive sessions, included with your entry ticket, require on-site registration one hour before each workshop begins. Space is limited and allocated on a first-come basis.
Three distinctive cooking experiences:
BLACK+DECKER Cook School offers practical, hands-on instruction from professional chefs. Whether you're crafting elegant starters or decadent desserts, each session provides valuable techniques and the best part is enjoying your finished creation.
Suma Gourmet Firepit serves as the festival's centerpiece for grilling enthusiasts. Learn from expert pitmasters as they demonstrate proper technique using premium Exit 10 BBQ equipment, equipping you with skills and recipes to recreate the experience at home.
Taste Chefs Hub provides an intimate setting for culinary exploration. Interact directly with chefs, ask pressing questions, and uncover professional secrets while preparing impressive dishes under their guidance.
Young visitors will find plenty to enjoy with specially designed activities. Collect a Kidzapp Adventure Quest checklist upon arrival and explore the venue while completing fun challenges. Return your completed card to the Kidzapp chalet to claim a complimentary surprise.
Aspiring young chefs can participate in age-appropriate culinary workshops featuring simple, family-friendly recipes that inspire confidence in the kitchen.
Two distinct music zones cater to different vibes throughout the festival. From contemporary beats to acoustic sessions, the entertainment continues from opening to closing. This year's lineup includes debut performances from MADAM, DJ Darryl Rees, DJ Gemma G, and the VIP Lounge exclusive duo DJ Venus & Klod.
Beverage enthusiasts will appreciate multiple 21+ outlets. New for 2025, Drink Dry joins as a partner, offering premium non-alcoholic alternatives throughout the venue. Conveniently, all drink vouchers work across both suppliers.
Participating restaurants have developed unique dishes available nowhere else. Each pop-up features a "Taste Exclusive" item created specifically for the festival, with several Michelin-recognized establishments contributing world-class offerings.
Voyah Test Drives: Experience the new Voyah Free model with complimentary test drives available throughout the festival. Collect your wristband at the Voyah pavilion, where you can also enjoy Chinese garden-inspired aesthetics, traditional tea sampling, and personalized paper fan decorations.
Piemonte Showcase: Italy's renowned Piemonte region takes center stage with twice-daily cooking demonstrations at the Taste Features. Visit the dedicated Piemonte pavilion to discover authentic regional products and enjoy complimentary tastings.
U By Emaar Rewards: Stop by the U By Emaar stand for interactive entertainment, prize opportunities, and chances to earn bonus loyalty points through specially designed activities.
Hellmann's Flavor Corner: Test your skills at complimentary games including "Shoot the Sauce," "Smash the Patty Hammer," and a prize-filled spinning wheel that combines fun with flavor.
Those seeking premium comfort can upgrade to VIP packages, which include expedited entry, dedicated lounge access with plush seating, exclusive beverage menus featuring Rubicon mocktails, and enhanced voucher allocations (3 food, 4 drink). Limited packages remain available.
Advance tickets available now through Platinumlist. Prices increase February 6th.
Standard entry – Dh80 (complimentary for children under 12)
Full-day festival access
Participation in all culinary workshops (first-come registration)
Taster package – Dh185
Full-day festival access
2 food vouchers
2 drink vouchers
Participation in all culinary workshops
VIP package – Dh350
Full-day festival access with expedited entry
3 food vouchers
4 drink vouchers
Exclusive VIP Lounge privileges
Participation in all culinary workshops
Friday team packages – Starting at Dh130
Guests are encouraged to buy early, as prices will increase at the door, and select packages are expected to sell out. Tickets can be purchased at https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/tasteofdubai
