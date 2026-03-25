The Post Position Draw for the Dubai World Cup took place on Wednesday morning
Dubai: Trainers preparing for the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup on Saturday 28 March, discovered their horses’ starting positions at the official Post Position Draw.
Among the trainers was Bhupat Seemar, who has an impressive 15 horses running across the day’s events, two of which will compete in the main event.
The Mauritian trainer appeared confident after learning that his British-trained horses, Walk of Stars and Imperial Emperor, will start the World Cup race from gates three and seven.
Speaking after the draw, Seemar said: “I’m incredibly happy to be back at the Dubai Racing Club, in my opinion this is the world’s most respected sporting event so to just represent it by being here is one thing, let alone with 15 horses, it’s just unbelievable.
“I don’t think we could have asked for a better draw, Walk of Stars has got a lot of speed, and I think he can go and display that from three and Imperial Emperor was drawn in what will hopefully be lucky number seven.”
Seemar cemented his place in horse‑racing history with a stunning victory in the 2024 Dubai World Cup. He guided the Juddmonte Farms‑owned Laurel River to an emphatic win two years ago, where the six‑year‑old horse powered to an eight‑and‑a‑half‑length triumph under jockey Tadhg O’Shea.
For Seemar it was a career‑highlight victory, marking him as the first UAE‑based trainer to capture the Dubai World Cup and adding a landmark achievement to his growing resume. The win was part of a remarkable season that also saw him secure the UAE trainers’ championship, underlining his status as one of the leading figures in Middle Eastern racing.
“The Dubai World Cup is our Olympics,” explained Seemar. “I’m someone who is a huge fan of the sport and I watched the Dubai World Cup as a young boy, some legendary horses and champions have won this race so becoming a part of that is something which is hard to put into words.
“To be the first trainer based locally to win this prestigious competition is even more of an honor and a privilege I deeply cherish.”
The Dubai World Cup has grown far beyond a single race to become one of the most dazzling sporting spectacles on the global calendar. Held each March at the state‑of‑the‑art Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, the event transforms the desert venue into a hive of activity that blends elite horse racing with luxury, entertainment and festival‑style atmosphere. In 2025, a reported 65,000 spectators packed the stands to soak up the action, hospitality and world‑class facilities.
With coverage in 170 countries and an audience of hundreds of millions tuning in across TV and digital platforms, the Dubai World Cup has firmly established itself not just as a pinnacle of horse racing, but as a global entertainment event that celebrates sport, fashion and spectacle all in one place.
Seemar went on to highlight that the Dubai World Cup is not only a major event for the city but also plays a key role in raising the sport’s profile on the global stage.
“You want your sport to be loved by many and enjoyed all over the world,” he said. “There will be masses of people here on Saturday and the more the better, people can enjoy the races, some may be coming for the first time, and this is really important for the sport.
“The broadcasting aspect is incredibly important too. The Dubai World Cup is viewed across the globe, and showcasing the spectacular event Dubai delivers only enhances the city’s reputation.”
There has been uncertainty surrounding the event in light of recent Middle East tensions, which have seen Iranian missile strikes across the Gulf.
Seemar expressed his gratitude to the Dubai government, praising their exemplary leadership in navigating the situation during uncertain times.
“All the respect to the Dubai government and the authorities,” said Seemar. “Above all the leadership of this country has filled everyone with confidence that we need to move forward and we can do so safely, it’s business as usual as here.”