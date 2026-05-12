King’s Cup auction set for Dubai

Dubai: Dubai is preparing to welcome another major spectacle in the world of football entertainment, with the King’s Cup announcing a blockbuster player auction set for late June.

The event is expected to attract international attention as teams gather in the city to build their squads ahead of the tournament.

After expanding its reach across several regions worldwide, the competition is returning on an even bigger scale in 2026.

This year’s edition aims to combine legendary football talent, celebrity influence, and a strong focus on charitable impact, creating a high-profile event that goes beyond the game itself.

The player auction will act as the official build-up to the tournament, giving franchises the opportunity to select and finalize their teams during a fast-paced and widely watched event.

With major personalities and global partners taking part, the auction is shaping up to be one of the region’s standout sports and entertainment business gatherings of the year.

Unlike traditional national competitions, this version is privately organised and designed as a global football entertainment event. The tournament has been gaining attention for its ambitious expansion plans and international branding.

One of the biggest features of the upcoming edition is a live player auction scheduled to take place in Dubai. Similar to auction systems used in major cricket leagues, franchises will bid to build their squads before the tournament begins.

Organisers predict this will be the largest edition of the King’s Cup so far, with teams, investors, celebrities, and former football stars expected to participate.

Franchises include Red Rock Royals, Odisha Kings FC, Clear Water Knights, and BW Saints. The event is also being promoted as a platform for philanthropy and global community engagement, combining football with charity and entertainment experiences.

Although the tournament is attracting growing media attention, it is still relatively new and developing.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.