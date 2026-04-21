Tadawi and Dubai Sports Council collaborate for community run

The Dubai based group and the Sports Council organise community run
Dubai: Dubai-based Tadawi Healthcare Group, in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, is set to host the “Tadawi Run” under the slogan “All for the UAE.”
The race will take place on Saturday May 2, in the Jumeirah area, aiming to raise awareness around preventive healthcare, promote physical activity, and encourage a stronger community sports culture.
The first edition of the race is aiming to attract more than 2,000 participants to compete in the 5km and 10km categories.
Registration is open to citizens and residents of all ages through the Premier Online platform. Valuable cash prizes totaling AED 99,000 have been allocated for the top finishers.
The race village will welcome participants from 5am for baggage drop-off, with both the 5km and 10km races getting underway at 6am.
Partial road closures will remain in effect along the route until 8:30am, while shuttle services will be provided for those unable to reach the starting point due to the road closures.
The event will be supported by more than 150 volunteers and medical staff assisting runners throughout.
Health screening stations will be set up, offering checks such as BMI and blood pressure, alongside hydration and recovery points.
The route will also feature a family entertainment zone and include teams representing a range of companies.
Issa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at the Dubai Sports Council, was pleased with the prospects of an engrossing event over the weekend. “Organising the “Tadawi Run 2026” aligns with the Council’s efforts to promote community sports and broaden its reach across all segments of society through dynamic events that combine physical activity with health awareness messages. This race represents a valuable addition to Dubai’s sporting events calendar, offering an ideal opportunity to participate in an organised event that reinforces the culture of sports as a way of life,” Sharif said.
Marwan Ibrahim Haji Al Nasser, Chairman and CEO of Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai, was pleased to be a part of this initiative. “The race is held under the slogan ‘All for the UAE,’ expressing a deep sense of belonging to the nation and embodying the values of social cohesion that characterise our country. This event carries a message that transcends the boundaries of athletic competition, reflecting the unity and strength of society, which is a fundamental pillar of the nation’s strength and its ability to face various challenges with a unified spirit and shared determination,” he noted.
He added: “We are organising this event based on our firm commitment to supporting healthy lifestyles and promoting a culture of physical activity, in line with national trends in establishing the concepts of prevention and sustainable health, to reaffirm that sports represent one of the most important pillars of health prevention.”