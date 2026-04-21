Tadawi and Dubai Sports Council collaborate for community run

Marwan Ibrahim Haji Al Nasser, Chairman and CEO of Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai, was pleased to be a part of this initiative. “The race is held under the slogan ‘All for the UAE,’ expressing a deep sense of belonging to the nation and embodying the values of social cohesion that characterise our country. This event carries a message that transcends the boundaries of athletic competition, reflecting the unity and strength of society, which is a fundamental pillar of the nation’s strength and its ability to face various challenges with a unified spirit and shared determination,” he noted.