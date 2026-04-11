GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

Zayed Charity Run organises run for nation race on April 18

Race aims to enhance community awareness of the importance of physical fitness

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The race will start from Wahat Al Karama, with broad participation from various segments of society, in an event that combines sport and national spirit.
The race will start from Wahat Al Karama, with broad participation from various segments of society, in an event that combines sport and national spirit.
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Supreme Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and National Projects Office, announced today the organisation of the “Hassantak Ya Watan” sports race, scheduled to take place at 8:00 a.m. on 18 April.

The race will start from Wahat Al Karama, with broad participation from various segments of society, in an event that combines sport and national spirit.

The organising committee stated that the race aims to enhance community awareness of the importance of physical fitness, while reinforcing values of belonging and loyalty to the nation. The event carries a symbolic significance that reflects appreciation for the sacrifices of the martyrs commemorated at Wahat Al Karama, one of the UAE’s major national landmarks.

Thousands of participants are expected to take part in the race, alongside their families and a large audience interested in sports and community activities. The race will feature a single 5-kilometre category, allowing participation across different age groups and fitness levels.

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said the event embodies the vision of the UAE leadership in promoting and strengthening national values among all members of society.

He noted that the run for the nation race carries a profound humanitarian and national message, combining sport with appreciation for the efforts of the frontline defenders, and fostering a spirit of belonging and social cohesion.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He added that the race offers a community experience open to everyone who considers the UAE their home, providing an opportunity to express their belonging and loyalty regardless of background, nationality, or pace.

He further noted that participation in the race will be free of charge, with the highest standards of organisation and safety in place, calling on community members to actively take part in this event, which reflects the unity of UAE society.

The event is part of a series of sports and community activities taking place across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during April, within efforts to support healthy lifestyles, enhance quality of life, and reinforce values of loyalty and belonging among all segments of society, in line with the UAE’s culture of coexistence and tolerance.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hospital renewal reflects stronger support for breastfeeding, bonding and early child health

UAE hospital secures renewed Baby-Friendly recognition

3m read
Advanced ultrasound tech offers faster recovery and fewer side effects.

Abu Dhabi hospital treats liver tumours without surgery

2m read
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan opens up about his darkest phase in life

2m read
The drive will activate across five Dubai Residential communities, Shorooq, Ghoroob, The Gardens, Al Khail Gate, and International City

Live in these Dubai areas? Donate blood near home

3m read