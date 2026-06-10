Eye specialists explain the UV protection labels that matter and the myths to ignore
Dubai: You spent good money on a stylish pair of sunglasses. They are dark, they look expensive and they feel like they are doing something. But are they actually protecting your eyes? The answer might surprise you.
With the UAE sun at its most intense this summer, specialists break down everything you need to know about UV protection, what to look for and what to stop assuming.
A higher price does not automatically mean better UV protectionDr. Anchitha Meenu, Specialist Ophthalmologist at Aster Clinic Qusais
The most persistent myth around sunglasses is that a higher price tag equals better eye protection. It does not.
"A higher price does not automatically mean better UV protection," says Dr. Anchitha Meenu, Specialist Ophthalmologist at Aster Clinic Qusais.
"The most important factor is whether the sunglasses are certified to block 100 per cent of UVA and UVB rays or carry a UV400 rating. Many affordable sunglasses provide the same level of UV protection as premium designer brands when they meet these standards."
Dr. Sashwanthi Mohan, Specialist Ophthalmologist at Medcare Eye Centre, agrees. "A well-made, affordable pair of sunglasses can offer the same level of UV protection as a designer pair if both meet recognised UV protection standards. Higher-priced sunglasses may offer improved lens quality, durability or specialised coatings, but these do not automatically mean better UV protection."
The bottom line: ignore the brand, check the label.
When you pick up a pair of sunglasses, the packaging should clearly state one of the following: "100 per cent UV Protection," "Blocks 100 per cent UVA and UVB Rays," or "UV400." That UV400 rating is the one to look for, as it means the lenses block ultraviolet rays up to 400 nanometres, covering virtually all harmful radiation.
A well-made, affordable pair of sunglasses can offer the same level of UV protection as a designer pair if both meet recognised UV protection standardsDr. Sashwanthi Mohan, Specialist Ophthalmologist at Medcare Eye Centre
"If information about UV protection is missing or unclear, it may be wise to seek advice from an optician or purchase from a reputable retailer," says Dr. Mohan. "Taking a few moments to check the label can help ensure that the sunglasses are providing meaningful protection rather than simply reducing brightness."
Dr. Soufila KT, Specialist Dermatologist at Aster Clinic Qusais, also recommends paying attention to fit. cLarger lenses and wraparound styles can offer additional protection by reducing UV exposure from the sides," she says, adding that well-fitting sunglasses also protect the delicate skin around the eyes from premature ageing and pigmentation.
This is where a lot of people get it wrong. Dark lenses reduce glare and make bright conditions more comfortable, but they say nothing about UV protection.
"Lens colour and darkness only affect visible light transmission and comfort. They do not indicate UV-blocking ability," says Dr. Anchitha Meenu. "A dark lens without UV protection can actually be more harmful because it causes the pupils to dilate, allowing more UV radiation to enter the eye."
Dr. Mohan echoes this concern. "Sunglasses that reduce brightness without providing adequate UV protection may create a false sense of security. Because the lenses make the environment appear more comfortable, people may spend longer periods outdoors while unknowingly exposing their eyes to harmful radiation."
In other words, very dark sunglasses with no UV certification could be doing more damage than no sunglasses at all.
Larger lenses and wraparound styles can offer additional protection by reducing UV exposure from the sidesDr. Soufila KT, Specialist Dermatologist at Aster Clinic Qusais
The damage from inadequate UV protection builds up slowly and quietly, which is precisely what makes it dangerous.
"Long-term exposure to ultraviolet radiation can increase the risk of several eye conditions, including cataracts, photokeratitis, pterygium and certain forms of retinal damage," warns Dr. Anchitha Meenu.
Dr. Mohan adds that repeated UV exposure over time has been associated with conditions including pinguecula, damage to the conjunctiva and cornea, and prolonged exposure can also contribute to dry eye symptoms including irritation, redness and discomfort.
From a skin health perspective, the surrounding area is equally vulnerable. "The skin around the eyes is among the thinnest and most sun-sensitive areas of the body," says Dr. Soufila KT. "Chronic UV exposure can accelerate skin ageing, contribute to pigmentation changes, and increase the risk of precancerous lesions and skin cancers around the eyelids."
There is no reliable way to test UV protection at home. UV radiation is invisible, so looking through the lenses tells you nothing.
"The most effective option is to visit an optician or optical retailer equipped with a UV meter or lens analyser," says Dr. Anchitha Meenu. "These devices can quickly measure the UV-blocking performance of sunglasses and confirm whether they meet recommended protection standards."
Dr. Mohan also notes that if you have owned the same pair for several years, especially if the lenses have become scratched or damaged, it is worth getting them checked. Wear and tear can affect how well lenses perform over time.
The good news is that protecting your eyes properly does not have to be expensive. It just requires paying attention to the right things.