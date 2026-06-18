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Pune horror: Godman held for rape, forcing woman to drink urine

Woman alleges years of sexual abuse, electric shocks and financial extortion at ashram

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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The main accused, identified as 59-year-old Radha Mohan Mishra, also known as Radheshyam Mishra, is accused of convincing followers that he was a divine incarnation with supernatural powers.
The main accused, identified as 59-year-old Radha Mohan Mishra, also known as Radheshyam Mishra, is accused of convincing followers that he was a divine incarnation with supernatural powers.

Dubai: A self-styled godman and seven associates have been arrested in Pune after police uncovered what investigators describe as a years-long cycle of sexual abuse, psychological manipulation and financial exploitation allegedly carried out from a hidden underground ashram.

The main accused, identified as 59-year-old Radha Mohan Mishra, also known as Radheshyam Mishra, is accused of convincing followers that he was a divine incarnation with supernatural powers. Police say he used those claims to isolate vulnerable devotees, extort money and subject them to abuse.

The case came to light after an IT professional approached police with allegations that she had been exploited by Mishra for years after becoming one of his followers around 2010.

According to investigators, Mishra gradually cut the woman off from her family, persuaded her to divorce her husband and subjected her to repeated sexual assault between 2010 and 2016. Police allege she was physically assaulted, given electric shocks and blackmailed using obscene videos secretly recorded by the accused, Indian media reports said.

Authorities said the woman was also forced to drink Mishra’s urine as part of so-called spiritual cleansing rituals and was coerced into committing thefts to enrich the ashram, NDTV reported.

“The scale of psychological manipulation and physical depravity uncovered inside the subterranean bunker is deeply disturbing,” a police official said, according to News18. Investigators allege the accused exploited the victim’s spiritual beliefs to establish complete control over her life.

Police also claim Mishra and his associates extracted large sums of money from the woman and her family by convincing them they were under the influence of curses, black magic and supernatural threats that could only be removed through expensive rituals.

Phones, valuables seized

The allegations prompted a raid on Mishra’s “modern gurukul” in Wagholi’s Ubale Nagar area. During the operation, officers discovered an underground room and seized a large cache of electronic devices and valuables.

Police recovered 12 laptops, 11 mobile phones, 19 hard drives, pen drives and cassettes, along with Rs 6.5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth about Rs15 lakh. Investigators also found a stock of medicines and other substances, which are being examined.

Officials said the underground facility has been sealed while forensic experts analyse the electronic devices and financial records to determine the full extent of the operation.

Among those arrested is Mishra’s close aide, identified as “Swami” Kanwal Nayan. Six women were also among the seven associates taken into custody.

Police believe the case may involve more victims than initially reported. Several women rescued from the compound are undergoing medical examinations and counselling, while investigators review digital evidence and bank records.

“We suspect more survivors may come forward,” an official said. “We are conducting a detailed investigation and gathering additional evidence.”

The eight accused were produced before a court and remanded in custody until Saturday as the investigation continues.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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