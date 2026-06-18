Pune horror: Godman held for rape, forcing woman to drink urine

The main accused, identified as 59-year-old Radha Mohan Mishra, also known as Radheshyam Mishra, is accused of convincing followers that he was a divine incarnation with supernatural powers. Police say he used those claims to isolate vulnerable devotees, extort money and subject them to abuse.

Dubai: A self-styled godman and seven associates have been arrested in Pune after police uncovered what investigators describe as a years-long cycle of sexual abuse, psychological manipulation and financial exploitation allegedly carried out from a hidden underground ashram.

According to investigators, Mishra gradually cut the woman off from her family, persuaded her to divorce her husband and subjected her to repeated sexual assault between 2010 and 2016. Police allege she was physically assaulted, given electric shocks and blackmailed using obscene videos secretly recorded by the accused, Indian media reports said.

The case came to light after an IT professional approached police with allegations that she had been exploited by Mishra for years after becoming one of his followers around 2010.

“The scale of psychological manipulation and physical depravity uncovered inside the subterranean bunker is deeply disturbing,” a police official said, according to News18. Investigators allege the accused exploited the victim’s spiritual beliefs to establish complete control over her life.

Police recovered 12 laptops, 11 mobile phones, 19 hard drives, pen drives and cassettes, along with Rs 6.5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth about Rs15 lakh. Investigators also found a stock of medicines and other substances, which are being examined.

Police also claim Mishra and his associates extracted large sums of money from the woman and her family by convincing them they were under the influence of curses, black magic and supernatural threats that could only be removed through expensive rituals.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.