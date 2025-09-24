Luxury car with fake plate found as Delhi godman Swami Chaitanyanda booked

Delhi Police book self-styled godman after student complaints of harassment and misconduct
Delhi Police have booked self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyanda on charges of harassment following complaints from students, officials confirmed this week. The case has sparked widespread concern and renewed calls for greater scrutiny of individuals claiming spiritual authority while working with vulnerable groups.
According to investigators, several students from the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management alleged that they were subjected to inappropriate behaviour, intimidation, and undue pressure under the guise of spiritual guidance. Complaints were filed after incidents reportedly occurred during private sessions and gatherings in the capital. Police have recorded statements and are gathering evidence to support the charges.
In a separate development, police also seized a luxury car allegedly used by Chaitanyanda, which was found to be bearing a fake registration plate. Officials said the matter is being examined as part of the broader investigation into his activities.
Swami Chaitanyanda rose to prominence through discourses and online platforms that attracted a large following, particularly among youth seeking personal and academic support. However, police emphasised that his organisation was not linked to any recognised educational or charitable body. Authorities noted that his methods crossed legal boundaries, leading to the present case.
Legal experts pointed out that such incidents underline the importance of protecting students from exploitation. “Spiritual guidance or mentorship cannot cross into coercion or harassment — when it does, the law has to intervene,” one senior lawyer said.
Police have urged parents and students to remain cautious and to verify the credibility of individuals offering spiritual or personal counselling. The investigation remains ongoing, and further legal action will depend on its outcome.
With inputs from Delhi Police
