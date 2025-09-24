Sholay returns to cinemas with original climax after 50 years

The festival, which takes place from October 1 to 9 , brings together classic and contemporary works of Indian cinema for Australian and international audiences. This year, IFFS has placed a spotlight on films that have shaped the country’s cinematic identity, making the inclusion of Sholay with its restored ending a centrepiece of the programme.

The version that premiered in 1975 became a cultural milestone, but only after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) forced a change in the ending. In the released cut, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) captures Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) alive and hands him over to the law. However, Sippy’s darker vision had Thakur killing Gabbar in a brutal act of vengeance for his slain family.

