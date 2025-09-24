Sholay returns to cinemas with original climax after 50 years

Sydney festival IFFS to showcase Sholay’s unseen ending from October 9–11
Nearly five decades after its release, one of Indian cinema’s greatest blockbusters is returning in its most authentic form. Sholay (1975), directed by Ramesh Sippy and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan, will be showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS) with its rarely seen original climax.
The festival, which takes place from October 1 to 9, brings together classic and contemporary works of Indian cinema for Australian and international audiences. This year, IFFS has placed a spotlight on films that have shaped the country’s cinematic identity, making the inclusion of Sholay with its restored ending a centrepiece of the programme.
The version that premiered in 1975 became a cultural milestone, but only after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) forced a change in the ending. In the released cut, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) captures Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) alive and hands him over to the law. However, Sippy’s darker vision had Thakur killing Gabbar in a brutal act of vengeance for his slain family.
This alternate climax remained hidden from audiences for decades, fueling debates among film historians and fan speculation. The Sydney festival now offers a rare opportunity to witness the director’s intended finale on the big screen.
The remastered print promises enhanced visuals and sound while retaining the aura of the 1970s classic. Organisers expect the screening to resonate with nostalgic fans and engage younger viewers, cementing Sholay’s place as a timeless epic.
