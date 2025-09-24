GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Sholay returns to cinemas with original climax after 50 years

Sydney festival IFFS to showcase Sholay’s unseen ending from October 9–11

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Sholay returns to cinemas with original climax after 50 years
IMDB

Nearly five decades after its release, one of Indian cinema’s greatest blockbusters is returning in its most authentic form. Sholay (1975), directed by Ramesh Sippy and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan, will be showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS) with its rarely seen original climax.

The festival, which takes place from October 1 to 9, brings together classic and contemporary works of Indian cinema for Australian and international audiences. This year, IFFS has placed a spotlight on films that have shaped the country’s cinematic identity, making the inclusion of Sholay with its restored ending a centrepiece of the programme.

The version that premiered in 1975 became a cultural milestone, but only after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) forced a change in the ending. In the released cut, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) captures Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) alive and hands him over to the law. However, Sippy’s darker vision had Thakur killing Gabbar in a brutal act of vengeance for his slain family.

This alternate climax remained hidden from audiences for decades, fueling debates among film historians and fan speculation. The Sydney festival now offers a rare opportunity to witness the director’s intended finale on the big screen.

The remastered print promises enhanced visuals and sound while retaining the aura of the 1970s classic. Organisers expect the screening to resonate with nostalgic fans and engage younger viewers, cementing Sholay’s place as a timeless epic.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Actors Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey pose together during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Shah Rukh, Mohanlal shine at 71st National Film Awards

2m read
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

Why did Aamir Khan slam Bollywood & its churlish stars?

4m read
Sandeep Kumar Prasad

Meet Dh15m Big Ticket winner who plans to return home

2m read
Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starred in Raanjhanaa.

Dhanush reacts to Raanjhanaa's AI-edited climax

2m read