At least 10 dead in Venkateswara Swami Temple stampede in Andhra Pradesh

Deadly stampede at Venkateswara Swami Temple leaves many injured
At least 10 people died and several were injured when a stampede broke out at the Venkateswara Swami Temple in Kasibugga in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, on Saturday.
The stampede occurred around 11.30am (local time), reported Indian media as a crowd gathered for Ekadashi celebrations.
Disturbing visuals have emerged from the scene showing bodies lying on the ground as rescue teams hurry to help to the wounded.
Expressing shock and grief, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described the tragedy as "heartbreaking". "The stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, has deeply shocked me. The loss of devotees’ lives in this incident is extremely tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have instructed officials to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured," he said in a statement.
In a post on X, he added: "The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple in Srikakulam district has left a deep impression. It is extremely sad that devotees have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. I have asked the local authorities and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and monitor the relief efforts."
This is a developing story; check back for details.
