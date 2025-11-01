GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

At least 10 dead in Venkateswara Swami Temple stampede in Andhra Pradesh

Deadly stampede at Venkateswara Swami Temple leaves many injured

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Several dead in stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh, CM Naidu expresses grief
Several dead in stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh, CM Naidu expresses grief

At least 10 people died and several were injured when a stampede broke out at the Venkateswara Swami Temple in Kasibugga in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, on Saturday.

The stampede occurred around 11.30am (local time), reported Indian media as a crowd gathered for Ekadashi celebrations.

Disturbing visuals have emerged from the scene showing bodies lying on the ground as rescue teams hurry to help to the wounded.

Expressing shock and grief, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described the tragedy as "heartbreaking". "The stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, has deeply shocked me. The loss of devotees’ lives in this incident is extremely tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have instructed officials to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured," he said in a statement.

In a post on X, he added: "The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple in Srikakulam district has left a deep impression. It is extremely sad that devotees have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. I have asked the local authorities and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and monitor the relief efforts."

This is a developing story; check back for details.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

As the storm made landall in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has introduced a real-time voice alert system in coastal districts.

Cyclone Montha: Why the name, Why storms move to land

2m read
Authorities have shut schools, cancelled dozens of trains, evacuated tens of thousands from vulnerable villages, and issued red alerts for coastal districts in anticipation for Cyclone Montha.

India on high alert as Cyclone Montha nears landfall

3m read
File photo of Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

India to supply food via Dubai hub, says CM Naidu

3m read
Blaze on the road

32 feared dead in Andhra Pradesh bus blaze

1m read