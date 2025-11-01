At least 10 dead in Venkateswara Swami Temple stampede in Andhra Pradesh

Expressing shock and grief, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described the tragedy as "heartbreaking". "The stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, has deeply shocked me. The loss of devotees’ lives in this incident is extremely tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have instructed officials to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured," he said in a statement.

