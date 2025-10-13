GOLD/FOREX
India Supreme Court orders CBI probe into Karur stampede, forms panel to monitor investigation

It involves 'the fundamental rights of citizens' and 'requires independent investigation'

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
People gather at the place where the stampede occurred.
IANS

Dubai: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karur stampede that occurred during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay’s rally on September 27, claiming 41 lives and injuring many others.

A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria also set up a three-member supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to oversee the CBI probe and ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

Calling the tragedy one that “has shaken national conscience”, the court said it involves “the fundamental rights of citizens” and “requires fair and independent investigation.”

“There cannot be any doubt that fair investigation is the right of the citizen,” the bench observed, adding that the committee “shall monitor the investigation transferred to the CBI and is at liberty to issue proper directions for the areas in which the investigation is required to be carried out.”

Justice Rastogi will select two senior IPS officers — not below the rank of Inspector General — who may belong to the Tamil Nadu cadre but not be natives of the state. The committee has been given the authority to review the evidence collected by the CBI, supervise the probe, and conduct any ancillary inquiries necessary for transparency.

Multiple petitions

The Supreme Court directed the panel to hold its first meeting immediately and asked the CBI to submit monthly progress reports to the committee, which will place updates before the apex court as required. The investigation is to be completed “as expeditiously as possible” within the statutory timeframe.

The order came in response to multiple petitions, including one filed by Vijay’s TVK challenging the Madras High Court’s decision to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the tragedy. The Supreme Court also expressed displeasure over the High Court’s observations against TVK leaders without making them parties to the case.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government opposed a CBI probe, asserting that it had acted promptly and that the officer appointed by the High Court to lead the SIT had a proven track record.

The apex court, however, said transferring the probe to a central agency with independent oversight was essential “to allay concerns of bias and restore public confidence.”

-- With ANI and IANS inputs

Stephen N R
Senior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
