GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Job promise to abuse: Bhopal sisters held for rape, forced conversion, sex racket

Police examine drugs, finances and possible interstate links after women duped

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The accused — identified as Amreen and Afreen — were arrested along with their associate Chandan Yadav.
The accused — identified as Amreen and Afreen — were arrested along with their associate Chandan Yadav.
Source: NDTV

Dubai: A disturbing case involving allegations of rape, forced religious conversion and an alleged sex trafficking network has rocked Madhya Pradesh’s capital, with police arresting two sisters accused of luring and exploiting vulnerable young women under the pretext of offering jobs.

The accused — identified as Amreen and Afreen — were arrested along with their associate Chandan Yadav after two women, aged 21 and 32, approached Bagh Sewania police station late Sunday with separate but strikingly similar complaints. Three other suspects — Bilal, Chanu, and Yasir — are currently absconding, an NDTV report said.

Investigators say the sisters, who previously lived in a modest dwelling in Abbas Nagar, had recently relocated to an upscale villa in Sagar Royal Villas. Police suspect the move may have been funded through illegal earnings linked to the alleged exploitation of women.

According to officials, the accused allegedly targeted women from economically weaker backgrounds, promising domestic work with a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, free lodging, meals, and what was described as a “high-profile lifestyle.” However, what began as employment soon spiralled into alleged abuse, coercion and intimidation, police said.

Both complainants allege they were gradually drawn into social gatherings, parties, pubs and lounges, where they were pressured to interact with affluent men. The FIR states that the victims were allegedly forced to consume alcohol and MD drugs. In several instances, they claim they were drugged and sexually assaulted.

Threats, intimidation and blackmail

One complainant, a beautician from Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh, told police she was taken to Ahmedabad in December 2025 on the pretext of work. There, she alleges she was raped by Yasir, described as a relative of Amreen. She further accused Bilal and Chanu of sexually assaulting her on separate occasions.

The second complainant, a Bhopal resident who had been working as a maid at Amreen’s residence, alleged that Chandan Yadav raped her at his sister’s home in Narayan Nagar after she was left there alone. She claims she was threatened with death and defamation if she disclosed the incident.

Among the most serious accusations are claims of forced religious conversion. According to the FIR, Chandan Yadav allegedly pressured one of the victims to convert, telling her he had embraced Islam and urging her to do the same, promising marriage into a “good family.”

The complainant alleged she converted under duress and was subsequently compelled to wear a burqa and participate in religious practices. Police are investigating these claims under relevant legal provisions.

During Monday’s arrests, police seized the mobile phones of the accused. Officials said preliminary digital analysis revealed multiple suspicious WhatsApp groups on Amreen’s device, allegedly containing photographs of several young women. This has raised concerns about a potentially wider network operating across state lines.

The victims further alleged that attempts to leave were met with threats, intimidation and blackmail. They claim they were photographed in compromising situations and warned of severe consequences if they spoke out.

Additional DCP Gautam Solanki confirmed that a rape case has been registered and that multiple angles are being investigated.

“A crime has been registered at Bagh Sewania police station. The accused persons are being questioned, and further investigation is underway,” he said.

Police are now scrutinising financial records, travel histories, and digital communications to determine whether the case represents an isolated criminal conspiracy or part of a larger interstate operation.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rajpal Yadav is scheduled to hold a press conference in Mumbai on February 28

Rajpal Yadav back on set after being released from jail

3m read
India's Jasprit Bumrah (L), Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrate their team's win against Pakistan at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match in the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.

T20 World Cup: India told to avoid sledging Pakistan

2m read
Delhi HC ordered had earlier asked actor Rajpal Yadav surrender in cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav speaks out after bail

2m read
Jewellery that tells life's stories and milestones

Jewellery that tells life's stories and milestones

1m read