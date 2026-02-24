According to officials, the accused allegedly targeted women from economically weaker backgrounds, promising domestic work with a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, free lodging, meals, and what was described as a “high-profile lifestyle.” However, what began as employment soon spiralled into alleged abuse, coercion and intimidation, police said.

Investigators say the sisters, who previously lived in a modest dwelling in Abbas Nagar, had recently relocated to an upscale villa in Sagar Royal Villas. Police suspect the move may have been funded through illegal earnings linked to the alleged exploitation of women.

The accused — identified as Amreen and Afreen — were arrested along with their associate Chandan Yadav after two women, aged 21 and 32, approached Bagh Sewania police station late Sunday with separate but strikingly similar complaints. Three other suspects — Bilal, Chanu, and Yasir — are currently absconding, an NDTV report said.

One complainant, a beautician from Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh, told police she was taken to Ahmedabad in December 2025 on the pretext of work. There, she alleges she was raped by Yasir, described as a relative of Amreen. She further accused Bilal and Chanu of sexually assaulting her on separate occasions.

Both complainants allege they were gradually drawn into social gatherings, parties, pubs and lounges, where they were pressured to interact with affluent men. The FIR states that the victims were allegedly forced to consume alcohol and MD drugs. In several instances, they claim they were drugged and sexually assaulted.

Among the most serious accusations are claims of forced religious conversion. According to the FIR, Chandan Yadav allegedly pressured one of the victims to convert, telling her he had embraced Islam and urging her to do the same, promising marriage into a “good family.”

The second complainant, a Bhopal resident who had been working as a maid at Amreen’s residence, alleged that Chandan Yadav raped her at his sister’s home in Narayan Nagar after she was left there alone. She claims she was threatened with death and defamation if she disclosed the incident.

The victims further alleged that attempts to leave were met with threats, intimidation and blackmail. They claim they were photographed in compromising situations and warned of severe consequences if they spoke out.

During Monday’s arrests, police seized the mobile phones of the accused. Officials said preliminary digital analysis revealed multiple suspicious WhatsApp groups on Amreen’s device, allegedly containing photographs of several young women. This has raised concerns about a potentially wider network operating across state lines.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.