Police examine drugs, finances and possible interstate links after women duped
Dubai: A disturbing case involving allegations of rape, forced religious conversion and an alleged sex trafficking network has rocked Madhya Pradesh’s capital, with police arresting two sisters accused of luring and exploiting vulnerable young women under the pretext of offering jobs.
The accused — identified as Amreen and Afreen — were arrested along with their associate Chandan Yadav after two women, aged 21 and 32, approached Bagh Sewania police station late Sunday with separate but strikingly similar complaints. Three other suspects — Bilal, Chanu, and Yasir — are currently absconding, an NDTV report said.
Investigators say the sisters, who previously lived in a modest dwelling in Abbas Nagar, had recently relocated to an upscale villa in Sagar Royal Villas. Police suspect the move may have been funded through illegal earnings linked to the alleged exploitation of women.
According to officials, the accused allegedly targeted women from economically weaker backgrounds, promising domestic work with a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, free lodging, meals, and what was described as a “high-profile lifestyle.” However, what began as employment soon spiralled into alleged abuse, coercion and intimidation, police said.
Both complainants allege they were gradually drawn into social gatherings, parties, pubs and lounges, where they were pressured to interact with affluent men. The FIR states that the victims were allegedly forced to consume alcohol and MD drugs. In several instances, they claim they were drugged and sexually assaulted.
One complainant, a beautician from Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh, told police she was taken to Ahmedabad in December 2025 on the pretext of work. There, she alleges she was raped by Yasir, described as a relative of Amreen. She further accused Bilal and Chanu of sexually assaulting her on separate occasions.
The second complainant, a Bhopal resident who had been working as a maid at Amreen’s residence, alleged that Chandan Yadav raped her at his sister’s home in Narayan Nagar after she was left there alone. She claims she was threatened with death and defamation if she disclosed the incident.
Among the most serious accusations are claims of forced religious conversion. According to the FIR, Chandan Yadav allegedly pressured one of the victims to convert, telling her he had embraced Islam and urging her to do the same, promising marriage into a “good family.”
The complainant alleged she converted under duress and was subsequently compelled to wear a burqa and participate in religious practices. Police are investigating these claims under relevant legal provisions.
During Monday’s arrests, police seized the mobile phones of the accused. Officials said preliminary digital analysis revealed multiple suspicious WhatsApp groups on Amreen’s device, allegedly containing photographs of several young women. This has raised concerns about a potentially wider network operating across state lines.
The victims further alleged that attempts to leave were met with threats, intimidation and blackmail. They claim they were photographed in compromising situations and warned of severe consequences if they spoke out.
Additional DCP Gautam Solanki confirmed that a rape case has been registered and that multiple angles are being investigated.
“A crime has been registered at Bagh Sewania police station. The accused persons are being questioned, and further investigation is underway,” he said.
Police are now scrutinising financial records, travel histories, and digital communications to determine whether the case represents an isolated criminal conspiracy or part of a larger interstate operation.