Amreen Iqbal's Piece Of You: Where jewellery tells personal stories

Creating fine jewellery that reflects identity, strength and personal milestones
In an industry long shaped by heritage houses and glittering display cases, Amreen Iqbal approaches jewellery through a different lens. The Dubai-based founder and creative director of Piece Of You sees every piece as a marker of identity and memory rather than simple adornment. Her designs are meant to hold meaning. “I’ve always believed jewellery is more than adornment, it’s identity,” she says. “I didn’t just want to sell jewellery. I wanted to tell stories through it.”
Iqbal launched Piece Of You in 2017 with that philosophy firmly in mind. Born into a legacy jewellery family, she represents the second generation of jewellers and grew up absorbing the craft from every angle. Her experience spans design, sourcing, manufacturing and retail, giving her a comprehensive understanding of the industry.
The idea of creating something independent came when she realised jewellery could become a medium for deeply personal expression. “I wanted women to wear pieces that meant something deeply personal — their names, their children, their milestones, their faith, their strength,” she explains. Remaining within an existing structure would have required adapting to someone else’s vision. “I wanted the freedom to create from the heart,” she says. Piece Of You emerged from that desire to design jewellery that feels elegant and emotionally resonant.
Every piece is crafted in 18K gold and natural diamonds, materials Iqbal deliberately chooses for their durability and long-term value. She believes jewellery should accompany the rhythms of everyday life while retaining significance over time. Her approach to luxury centres on intention rather than excess.
True empowerment is not loud, it is steady. It is self-trust.Amreen Iqbal
Standing out in the crowded jewellery market requires more than aesthetic appeal. Iqbal believes authenticity has become the defining voice of her brand. “The jewellery industry is saturated — but authenticity is rare,” she says. She maintains a direct relationship with her customers, often communicating with them personally and listening to the stories behind their purchases.
“Our voice is distinct because it is deeply personal,” she explains. “I show up as myself. I speak directly to our community. I design pieces I would genuinely wear.” The brand’s commitment to 18K gold and natural diamonds reflects a belief in longevity. “I believe in longevity, emotional and material.”
Building a company around those principles required patience. Early in the brand’s journey, Iqbal chose not to compete with other jewellers on price. It was a decision that slowed growth yet strengthened the identity of Piece Of You. “One of the biggest risks was refusing to compete purely on price,” she says. “Instead, we focused on value, quality, storytelling and transparency.”
Purpose also sits at the centre of the company’s ethos. Through its Buy One, Feed One initiative, each purchase contributes to providing meals for those in need. Iqbal sees this as part of the brand’s deeper responsibility. “I never wanted Piece of You to be just about sparkle,” she says. “It had to have soul.”
Her days reflect the dynamic rhythm of entrepreneurship. “There is no typical day, and I love that,” she says. Mornings begin early with her four children before she heads to the gym, which she describes as her mental clarity space. The day then shifts into design meetings, production decisions, marketing discussions and conversations with customers, alongside constant monitoring of gold prices.
Leadership has reshaped her outlook in subtle ways. It has strengthened her resilience while deepening her empathy. “When you lead a team, you learn empathy at a deeper level,” she says. “You realize your energy sets the tone.” Balancing entrepreneurship and motherhood has also taught her that success does not rely on perfection. “Balance isn’t about perfection — it’s about presence.”
Motherhood became the quiet turning point that pushed her toward entrepreneurship. “Becoming a mother changed my perspective entirely,” she says. It made her think about legacy and the example she wanted to set for her children. “Sometimes the turning point isn’t dramatic,” she reflects. “It’s a quiet realisation that you are capable of more.”
Iqbal describes empowerment in measured terms. “Empowerment, to me, is choice,” she says. Financial empowerment means independence in decision-making. Creative empowerment comes from designing without fear and trusting instinct. Emotional empowerment lies in knowing one’s worth even during uncertain moments.
“True empowerment is not loud,” she says. “It is steady. It is self-trust.”
Looking ahead, she hopes Piece Of You will be remembered not simply for design but for the meaning behind each piece. “I hope to build a legacy where jewellery is remembered not just for how it looked, but for what it meant.”
“If my daughters grow up believing that they can create something powerful and purposeful,” she says, “then that is the greatest legacy of all.”