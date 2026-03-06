Amreen Iqbal's Piece Of You: Where jewellery tells personal stories

The idea of creating something independent came when she realised jewellery could become a medium for deeply personal expression. “I wanted women to wear pieces that meant something deeply personal — their names, their children, their milestones, their faith, their strength,” she explains. Remaining within an existing structure would have required adapting to someone else’s vision. “I wanted the freedom to create from the heart,” she says. Piece Of You emerged from that desire to design jewellery that feels elegant and emotionally resonant.