Amreen Iqbal on jewellery that tells stories and celebrates life's milestones

Iqbal reflects on why the most meaningful pieces are the ones that carry real stories

Krita Coelho, Editor
Amreen Iqbal on jewellery that tells stories and celebrates life's milestones

In a rapid-fire chat, Amreen Iqbal, founder of Piece Of You, reflects on everyday sparkle, yellow gold instincts, motherhood as a milestone, and why the most meaningful pieces are the ones that carry real stories

Coffee or karak chai?

Coffee to start the day. Karak to savour the evening.

Gold you reach for instinctively: yellow, white, or rose?

Yellow gold — timeless, powerful, warm. Although 2026 trends are mixed metals.

One piece of jewellery you never take off.

My diamond name necklace.

Sketchbook or screen first when an idea hits?

Screen first… sketchbook follows.

Diamonds or coloured gemstones for everyday wear?

Diamonds. Everyday sparkle is non-negotiable.

The most emotional custom request you’ve ever received.

Evolving a family piece as life grows — adding new names, new chapters and matching bracelets for sisters on the passing of their beloved grandma.

A design trend you secretly hope never comes back.

Overdone logo jewellery.

If jewellery could capture one emotion perfectly, which emotion would you choose?

Love — the kind that lasts and bonds.

Your idea of everyday luxury in one word or phrase.

Effortless chic.

The first piece you ever designed that made you think, yes, this is it.

My then three kids' figurines in diamonds as a necklace.

Valentine’s Day dinner in or dinner out?

Dinner in — candles, comfort, meaning.

Most romantic gesture: handwritten note or meaningful gift?

Meaningful gift (with your unique story), packed with a handwritten note.

A song that feels like love to you.

Perfect — Ed Sheeran.

If you could design a piece to mark one life moment, what would it celebrate?

Motherhood.

One word your closest people would use to describe you outside of work.

Grounded.

