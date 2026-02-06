Amreen Iqbal on jewellery that tells stories and celebrates life's milestones

Iqbal reflects on why the most meaningful pieces are the ones that carry real stories
In a rapid-fire chat, Amreen Iqbal, founder of Piece Of You, reflects on everyday sparkle, yellow gold instincts, motherhood as a milestone, and why the most meaningful pieces are the ones that carry real stories
Coffee to start the day. Karak to savour the evening.
Yellow gold — timeless, powerful, warm. Although 2026 trends are mixed metals.
My diamond name necklace.
Screen first… sketchbook follows.
Diamonds. Everyday sparkle is non-negotiable.
Evolving a family piece as life grows — adding new names, new chapters and matching bracelets for sisters on the passing of their beloved grandma.
Overdone logo jewellery.
Love — the kind that lasts and bonds.
Effortless chic.
My then three kids' figurines in diamonds as a necklace.
Dinner in — candles, comfort, meaning.
Meaningful gift (with your unique story), packed with a handwritten note.
Perfect — Ed Sheeran.
Motherhood.
Grounded.
