Indian T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav, wife Devisha set to welcome their first child

The couple recently celebrated a baby shower with friends and family
Dubai: Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty are set to welcome their first child. The couple recently celebrated a heartwarming baby shower with close friends and family. Photos and videos from the special occasion quickly spread across social media, with fans sending in warm congratulatory messages.
The pair tied the knot on July 7, 2016, after first meeting in 2010 at R. A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. Devisha, a professionally trained Bharatanatyam dancer and dance coach, married Suryakumar after the two dated for six years.
The Yadav family is already enjoying a memorable 2026. Just last week, Suryakumar captained India to victory in the T20 World Cup, making India the first team to win the tournament three times. Although he didn’t have his best tournament with the bat, his leadership played a key role in India’s triumph.
During the tournament, Suryakumar scored 242 runs in nine innings at an average of 30.25. His standout performance came in India’s opening match against the United States national cricket team, where he registered a crucial half-century. In the games that followed, he got several starts but was unable to convert them into big scores.
In the final against the New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar was dismissed for a golden duck by James Neesham.
The 35-year-old will now turn his attention to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He is set to play for the Mumbai Indians under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, continuing the partnership from the past two seasons.
The five-time champions will begin their campaign on March 29 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.