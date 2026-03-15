Indian T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav, wife Devisha set to welcome their first child

During the tournament, Suryakumar scored 242 runs in nine innings at an average of 30.25. His standout performance came in India’s opening match against the United States national cricket team, where he registered a crucial half-century. In the games that followed, he got several starts but was unable to convert them into big scores.

The Yadav family is already enjoying a memorable 2026. Just last week, Suryakumar captained India to victory in the T20 World Cup , making India the first team to win the tournament three times. Although he didn’t have his best tournament with the bat, his leadership played a key role in India’s triumph.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.