Instagram parent Meta fined $375 million: A major moment for online child protection

The verdict was delivered in the case of State of New Mexico v. Meta Platforms, Inc., following more than two years of litigation by the New Mexico Department of Justice. The jury found Meta liable for both claims brought under New Mexico's Unfair Practices Act and ordered the company to pay the maximum penalty available under the law — $5,000 per violation.

It is the largest verdict of its kind, and a first: New Mexico has become the first state in the United States to defeat a major technology company at trial over the harm its platforms cause to young people.

A Meta spokesperson said the company "respectfully" disagrees with the decision and plans to appeal. Late last month, as the trial proceeded, Instagram launched new alerts that will notify parents if their teenager repeatedly searches for suicide or self-harm content the platform.

Torrez added, “Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew. Today the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough.

"Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew," said Torrez. "Today the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough."

“Evidence from those witnesses and other industry experts also demonstrated that Meta intentionally designs its platforms to addict young people and, contrary to Meta’s public commitments, expose them to dangerous content related to eating disorders and self harm,” the New Mexico Department of Justice said in a statement.

Dr Joanne Gray, chair of discipline in media and communications at the University of Sydney, said, "A group of ordinary American citizens did what US regulators have so far failed to do. They looked at the evidence and found that Meta puts profits over user safety. This jury decision sends a clear message to all the Big Tech platforms: they need to do better, especially when it comes to keeping kids safe."

"This is a watershed moment for every parent concerned about what could happen to their kids when they go online — and this victory belongs to them."

The trial, which began on February 9, is one of the first in a wave of lawsuits against Meta, as school districts and legislators push for greater restrictions on smartphone use in classrooms.

The $375 million penalty, significant as it is, may not be the end of New Mexico's case against Meta. A further bench trial is scheduled to begin on May 4, during which the state will argue its public nuisance claim and seek injunctive relief — meaning it will ask the court to require Meta to make specific, concrete changes to how it operates.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.