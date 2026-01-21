GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Monopoly case: US regulator appeals Meta's court victory

FTC to appeal court ruling that dismissed antitrust case vs Zuckerberg's socmed giant

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
CEO of META Mark Zuckerberg attends the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York on October 29, 2025.
CEO of META Mark Zuckerberg attends the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York on October 29, 2025.
AFP

The US Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday it was appealing a court ruling that dismissed its antitrust case against Meta, insisting the tech giant illegally monopolised social media.

"Our position has not changed. Meta violated our antitrust laws when it acquired Instagram and WhatsApp," Joe Simonson, the FTC's director of public affairs, told reporters.

Monopoly

"Consequently, American consumers have suffered from that monopoly," he added.

The agency filed a notice of appeal to the DC Circuit Court, beginning a long process that could make its way to the Supreme Court.

In response to the appeal, a Meta spokesperson said the court's decision to dismiss the FTC's arguments was "correct, and recognizes the fierce competition we face."

"We will remain focused on innovating and investing in America," the Meta spokesperson added.

Meta victory

US District Judge James Boasberg's November ruling delivered a major victory to Meta, ending a legal battle launched in 2020 over the company's 2012 Instagram and 2014 WhatsApp acquisitions.

Boasberg concluded that Meta faces sufficient competition from rivals TikTok and YouTube to prevent it from exercising monopoly power.

"Meta holds no monopoly in the relevant market," the judge wrote, noting that Facebook and Instagram now primarily show users algorithm-recommended short videos nearly identical to TikTok's format.

The court cited data showing Americans spend only 17 percent of their Facebook time viewing friends' content and just 7 percent on Instagram, with users predominantly watching "Reels" -- short videos from strangers.

Odd path

A senior FTC official said the judge took "a very odd path" by basing his ruling solely on Meta's market position at the time of trial instead of over a longer period.

This approach "was a fundamental error that let him just sweep its misconduct under the rug," the official said, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.

Boasberg's ruling marked another setback for US antitrust enforcers pursuing aggressive action against Big Tech, with mixed results in court.

Cases against tech giants

The government has launched five major cases against tech giants in recent years, including two against Google and suits against Apple and Amazon.

In September, a different judge rejected a government bid to break up Google after finding the search giant acted as an illegal monopoly. Google appealed that ruling last week.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Zuckerberg says 'Meta Compute' will expand data centers, chips, and energy for next-gen AI.

Newly launched Meta Compute signals bigger AI ambitions

2m read
The company had accused its former executive of causing significant financial and commercial losses through poor inventory management,

Electronics firm's Dh1.2 million lawsuit dismissed

2m read
A combo shows a screengrab of the Meta Verified page and Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

$11.99/month Facebook charge for this service

3m read
Machines Can Think 2026 launches in Abu Dhabi

Machines Can Think 2026 launches in Abu Dhabi

3m read