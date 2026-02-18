Mark Hoplamazian takes over as Chair after Tom Pritzker, heir to Hyatt fortune, retires
Dubai: In a major leadership change at one of the world’s largest hotel groups, Hyatt has appointed its President and CEO, Mark S. Hoplamazian, as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.
The leadership shakeup comes after Thomas J. Pritzker, whose father Jay Pritzker founded the hotel chain, stepped down after revelations about his ties with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
The group operates more than 1,450 hotels and resorts worldwide, including in the UAE, and employs over 220,000 people. Hyatt brands include - Park Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz and more.
In an official announcement, Hyatt Hotels Corporation said Thomas J. Pritzker has informed the Board that he will retire as Executive Chairman, effective immediately, and will not seek re-election to the Board at Hyatt’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May.
The board thanked Pritzker, the heir to the Hyatt fortune, for his service.
Richard Tuttle, Chair of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, said, “The Board has engaged in thoughtful succession planning, and we are confident that Mark’s deep knowledge of Hyatt’s business, strong relationships with owners and colleagues, and proven track record as CEO of nearly two decades positions him well to serve as Chairman and continue driving Hyatt’s long-term success.”
Hoplamazian confirmed that the group remains focused on executing its strategy for long-term growth, advancing care for employees, and “delivering meaningful experiences for our guests, and driving performance for owners and value for our stockholders.”
The Guardian reported that files released by the US Department of Justice showed Pritzker, 75, was in regular contact with Epstein after his 2008 plea deal for procuring a minor for prostitution.
In a release from his family office, the Pritzker Organisation, Pritzker said:
“My job and responsibility is to provide good stewardship … Good stewardship includes ensuring a proper transition at Hyatt.
“Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which I deeply regret. I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner.
“I condemn the actions and the harm caused by Epstein and Maxwell and I feel deep sorrow for the pain they inflicted on their victims.”
The Guardian also reported that documents released by the Justice Department show multiple communications between Pritzker and Epstein over many years, and even years after his 2028 plea deal on sex crime charges.