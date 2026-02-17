Takaful Emarat appoints Hisham Hammoud as Vice Chairman of the Board

Hammoud brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the Financial Services Industry
Dubai: Takaful Emarat Insurance PSC, the UAE’s first dedicated Shariah-compliant life and health Takaful provider, has announced the appointment of Hisham Hammoud as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Hammoud, who has served as a Board Member for the past eleven months, assumes the new role in recognition of his valuable contributions and leadership.
Hammoud brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the Financial Services Industry, with proven expertise in business strategy, consumer banking, investment and wealth management, treasury and capital markets, operations, technology, risk management, and business transformation.
Dr Nooraldeen Atatreh, Chairman of the Board of Takaful Emarat, commented: “Hard work has always been recognised at Takaful Emarat. Hisham Hammoud’s appointment reflects our confidence in his leadership and his ability to contribute to the company’s continued growth and strategic direction.”
This appointment reflects Takaful Emarat’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and governance as it continues to expand its presence and deliver Shariah-compliant insurance solutions across the UAE.
For more information, please visit www.takafulemarat.com or contact investor.relations@takafulemarat.com