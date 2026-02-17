GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

Takaful Emarat appoints Hisham Hammoud as Vice Chairman of the Board

Hammoud brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the Financial Services Industry

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hisham Hammoud brings over 30 years of industry experience to Takaful Emarat’s Board leadership.
Hisham Hammoud brings over 30 years of industry experience to Takaful Emarat’s Board leadership.

Dubai: Takaful Emarat Insurance PSC, the UAE’s first dedicated Shariah-compliant life and health Takaful provider, has announced the appointment of Hisham Hammoud as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Hammoud, who has served as a Board Member for the past eleven months, assumes the new role in recognition of his valuable contributions and leadership.

Hammoud brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the Financial Services Industry, with proven expertise in business strategy, consumer banking, investment and wealth management, treasury and capital markets, operations, technology, risk management, and business transformation.

Dr Nooraldeen Atatreh, Chairman of the Board of Takaful Emarat, commented: “Hard work has always been recognised at Takaful Emarat. Hisham Hammoud’s appointment reflects our confidence in his leadership and his ability to contribute to the company’s continued growth and strategic direction.”

This appointment reflects Takaful Emarat’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and governance as it continues to expand its presence and deliver Shariah-compliant insurance solutions across the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.takafulemarat.com or contact investor.relations@takafulemarat.com

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

MA Yusuffali, Chairman of LuLu Group, who has been reappointed as a member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry board.

LuLu chairman reappointed to Abu Dhabi Chamber board

2m read
Etihad Rail progress report: On track for a 2026 launch

Etihad Rail progress report: On track for a 2026 launch

3m read
Leadership teams from Takaful Emarat and Deloitte at the launch of their strategic planning engagement.

Takaful Emarat engages Deloitte to drive growth

2m read
US President Donald Trump. The "Board of Peace" was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza. Its charter does not appear to limit its role to the Palestinian territory. It states that the chairman (Trump) can be replaced only in case of "voluntary resignation or as a result of incapacity".

What is Trump's "Board of Peace"?

3m read