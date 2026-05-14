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Incognito Chat: WhatsApp’s new AI feature lets users ask sensitive questions privately

New feature promises encrypted AI conversations hidden even from Meta itself

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Incognito Chat targets privacy fears as AI questions grow more personal online.
Incognito Chat targets privacy fears as AI questions grow more personal online.
Meta

For years, WhatsApp built its reputation around a simple promise: private conversations protected by end-to-end encryption. Now, as artificial intelligence becomes embedded deeper into everyday messaging, Meta Platforms is trying to extend that promise to AI itself.

The company this week unveiled 'Incognito Chat' for WhatsApp, a new feature designed to let users interact with Meta AI in what it describes as a completely private environment where conversations disappear by default and cannot be accessed — 'not even by Meta.'

The rollout marks one of Meta’s clearest attempts yet to address mounting concerns over how AI companies store, process and potentially use personal conversations shared with chatbots.

According to Meta, Incognito Chat is powered by its “Private Processing” infrastructure, which creates a secure cloud environment for handling AI requests without exposing conversations to the company itself. Users can ask questions related to health, finances, work or personal issues without chats being stored permanently.

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The move comes as AI chatbots increasingly become digital confidants. Industry-wide concerns about privacy have intensified in recent months as users share deeply personal information with generative AI systems, while lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny continue to focus on how chat logs are retained and used for model training.

Reuters reported that Meta executives framed the feature as a response to growing unease over sharing sensitive information with AI systems. WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart said users should not feel compelled to hand over intimate personal details simply to interact with AI tools.

Meta is positioning the service differently from existing 'temporary' or 'incognito' chat modes offered by rivals such as OpenAI and Google, which may still retain conversations for limited periods. Meta claims its system prevents even the company from viewing user exchanges.

Technology publication Wired reported that the feature relies on Trusted Execution Environments — isolated computing systems designed to process data securely while limiting outside access. Meta said it also plans to allow third-party audits and security reviews of the system.

For now, the feature remains text-only. Users will not be able to upload images during Incognito Chat sessions, though Meta has indicated voice and image support could arrive later.

Alongside Incognito Chat, Meta also previewed another upcoming tool called “Side Chat,” which would allow users to privately consult Meta AI during ongoing WhatsApp conversations without disrupting the main chat thread.

Meta said Incognito Chat will begin rolling out on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app over the coming months.

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