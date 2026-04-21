WhatsApp’s first subscription is here — and it’s not what you expect

Meta tests cosmetic upgrades as it explores paid features across its apps
For years, WhatsApp has remained one of the few major social platforms without a consumer subscription tier.
That may be starting to change—carefully.
Meta is now testing an optional paid plan, widely referred to as “WhatsApp Plus,” aimed at users who want more control over how the app looks and behaves. According to TechCrunch report, the early version of the subscription focuses less on new functionality and more on personalisation.
The features being tested include expanded pinned chats, custom chat lists, and new themes. Users may also get access to exclusive stickers, app icons and ringtones—tools designed to change the visual experience rather than the core messaging service.
In practical terms, the subscription does not alter how WhatsApp works. Messaging, voice and video calls, and encryption remain unchanged for both free and paid users. Instead, the upgrade is positioned as an optional layer for heavy users who want more organisation and customisation.
Pricing is still under testing, but early reports suggest a monthly fee of around €2.49 in select markets.
Coverage from other outlets, including The Verge, indicates the approach mirrors subscription models already seen in apps like Snapchat and Instagram, where users pay for cosmetic features and small convenience upgrades.
The move also reflects a broader shift at Meta. As noted in earlier reporting, the company has been exploring paid tiers across its platforms as it looks to diversify beyond advertising revenue.
For WhatsApp, the strategy appears cautious: introduce paid features without disrupting a service used by billions.
For now, the core product remains unchanged—free, encrypted and universal. The subscription, if it expands, will sit alongside it rather than replace it.