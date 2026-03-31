Instagram tests premium plan to view Stories anonymously

Paid tier offers private viewing, insights and more Story controls
Meta is quietly experimenting with a new version of Instagram that could reshape how users interact with one of its core features: Stories.
According to a report by The Verge, the company is testing a premium subscription tier that includes the ability to view Stories anonymously, meaning users can watch content without appearing in the viewer list.
The feature marks a notable shift for a product that has long been built around visibility and engagement. Currently, Story creators can see exactly who has viewed their posts — a mechanic that has shaped everything from influencer analytics to everyday social interactions.
The paid tier, sometimes referred to as 'Instagram Plus,' is being tested in select markets including Mexico, Japan and the Philippines, with pricing reported between roughly $1 and $2 per month.
Beyond anonymous viewing, subscribers would gain access to additional tools, including:
Insights into how often their Stories are rewatched
The ability to create multiple custom audience lists
Extended Story lifespans beyond the standard 24 hours
Priority placement in followers’ feeds
The move aligns with a broader industry shift toward subscription-based monetisation, as platforms like Snapchat and X introduce premium tiers to supplement advertising revenue.
Meta has been expanding this strategy across its ecosystem, with plans to introduce paid features across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, while keeping core services free.
For now, the feature remains in testing — but it signals a future where privacy, visibility and monetisation are increasingly intertwined in social media design.