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Instagram tests premium plan to view Stories anonymously

Paid tier offers private viewing, insights and more Story controls

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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New subscription could let users watch Stories without being seen.
New subscription could let users watch Stories without being seen.
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Meta is quietly experimenting with a new version of Instagram that could reshape how users interact with one of its core features: Stories.

According to a report by The Verge, the company is testing a premium subscription tier that includes the ability to view Stories anonymously, meaning users can watch content without appearing in the viewer list.

The feature marks a notable shift for a product that has long been built around visibility and engagement. Currently, Story creators can see exactly who has viewed their posts — a mechanic that has shaped everything from influencer analytics to everyday social interactions.

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The paid tier, sometimes referred to as 'Instagram Plus,' is being tested in select markets including Mexico, Japan and the Philippines, with pricing reported between roughly $1 and $2 per month.

Beyond anonymous viewing, subscribers would gain access to additional tools, including:

  • Insights into how often their Stories are rewatched

  • The ability to create multiple custom audience lists

  • Extended Story lifespans beyond the standard 24 hours

  • Priority placement in followers’ feeds

The move aligns with a broader industry shift toward subscription-based monetisation, as platforms like Snapchat and X introduce premium tiers to supplement advertising revenue.

Meta has been expanding this strategy across its ecosystem, with plans to introduce paid features across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, while keeping core services free.

For now, the feature remains in testing — but it signals a future where privacy, visibility and monetisation are increasingly intertwined in social media design.

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