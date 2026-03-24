Instagram finally allows users to reorder carousel posts: Everything you need to know

Instagram finally lets users reorder carousel posts, sparking mixed reactions online
Dubai: Instagram has introduced a new update that changes how carousel posts work, giving users the ability to edit the order of photos and videos even after a post has been published. The update is being rolled out gradually and is already being described as one of the most requested features by creators and regular users alike.
Previously, once a carousel post was uploaded, the order of images and videos was locked. If a user wanted to change the sequence, the only option was to delete the entire post and upload it again, which meant losing likes, comments and engagement.
With the new update, users can now rearrange photos and videos inside a carousel post after it has already been published by simply long-pressing and dragging slides into a new order. The feature allows users to adjust storytelling, fix mistakes or change the layout without deleting the post.
However, while users can change the order, they still cannot add new photos or videos to an existing carousel after posting, additional content still requires creating a new post.
The update comes as carousel posts continue to become one of the platform’s most important content formats. Over the past year, Instagram has expanded carousel features, including deleting pictures from existing carousels to increasing the number of slides allowed in a single post, giving creators more space for storytelling and multi-image content.
According to a 2024 study conducted by Metricool, carousel posts often generate higher engagement because users spend more time interacting with them compared to single-image posts.
Alongside the update, reactions quickly appeared on X, where many users joked that the feature had arrived years too late. Some pointed out that carousel posts were introduced back in 2017, with one viral post saying it “only took Instagram almost 10 years to do this."
Others used the moment to request more features, particularly a follower management tool similar to X that lets users easily see who follows them and who does not follow them back, something many Instagram users currently rely on third-party apps to track.
The new carousel editing feature may seem small, but it significantly changes how people use Instagram. Many creators carefully plan the order of slides for branding or grid aesthetics, and previously even a small mistake meant reposting everything from scratch. Now, users have more flexibility to adjust posts over time, experiment with content order, and improve how their posts appear without losing engagement.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji