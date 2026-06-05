The caption described the scene warmly, reading: “A proud mother with her tigers! Feeling proud as an elder brother to hand over mum to my younger brother, where she flies back to her den on a flight commanded by him. Mom’s first flight with Capt. Aman Saxena in command of her flight. Aye aye, Cap.”

The post, shared by Instagram users @captain_akshat and @supersayajingotu, captures a unique family moment where a mother travels between her two sons, both pilots. According to the caption, one son accompanied their mother to the airport, while the other son—commanding the aircraft—flew her to her destination, turning an ordinary journey into a memorable family milestone.

The post has been widely circulated and reshared, with users calling it “heartwarming” and “cinematic” in its emotional appeal. While the moment itself is simple, the narrative of a mother supported by both sons in such a symbolic way has struck a chord with audiences online.

The post has resonated strongly with social media users, who praised the bond between the siblings and the emotional pride of the mother. Many users commented that the story beautifully reflects the dedication, discipline, and pride associated with aviation families, where flying becomes more than a profession—it becomes part of identity and shared experience.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.