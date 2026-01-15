The video was shared by Ankit, who is seen enjoying the pool with his grandparents
Dubai: A heart-warming video of an Indian teen taking his grandparents to a sky-high infinity pool in Dubai has gone viral, winning praise from viewers for its simplicity and emotion.
The video was shared by Youtuber Ankit Rana, who is seen enjoying the rooftop infinity pool with his grandparents for the first time. Set against Dubai’s striking skyline, the clip captures a quiet, joyful moment rather than luxury or spectacle. As they relax in the pool, Ankit asks his grandparents how they are feeling. Smiling warmly, both reply that they feel good and are enjoying the experience.
Their reactions have touched many viewers online. Social media users described the moment as rare and meaningful, saying it reflected love, gratitude and the importance of spending time with family. Several commenters said the video reminded them of their own grandparents and the small moments that matter most.
The clip has been widely shared on Instagram and other platforms, with many praising Ankit for making his grandparents a priority and giving them a memory they will always cherish. Others noted how experiences like travel and simple pleasures can feel even more special when shared across generations.
Dubai is known for its luxury rooftop infinity pools, often located in high-rise hotels and residential towers, offering sweeping views of the city’s landmarks and coastline. These locations frequently appear in online travel and lifestyle videos.
What made this video stand out, however, was not the location but the emotion behind it.
