The video was shared by Youtuber Ankit Rana, who is seen enjoying the rooftop infinity pool with his grandparents for the first time. Set against Dubai’s striking skyline, the clip captures a quiet, joyful moment rather than luxury or spectacle. As they relax in the pool, Ankit asks his grandparents how they are feeling. Smiling warmly, both reply that they feel good and are enjoying the experience.