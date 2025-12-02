Evening stroll along Dubai's iconic Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) became viral

Post draws global attention as influencer captures a culturally unique moment
As the sun set over Dubai's iconic Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), a casual evening stroll caught the attention of thousands worldwide when influencer Tam Khan shared a video capturing a culturally unique moment.
The clip, viewed over 183,000 times within 24 hours, shows Dubai Police politely asking groups of men to leave the beach to designate the space for “family and women time.”
The 88-second selfie-style video opens with Khan excitedly describing the beach scene against the impressive Dubai Marina skyline.
“We're down here on this amazing beach across from the marina,” she says, noting the crowds enjoying the sunset. But the mood shifts as officers start moving through the crowd on foot and bikes.
“The cops start coming through. They started kicking everyone off the beach.”
Khan and her friends were puzzled at first. “We were thinking, okay, sunset curfew? I don't know what's going on, but they are moving everybody along.”
She approached an officer for an explanation.
The officer calmly said: “We were only taking men off because men cause problems. This is family and women time on the beach. We're moving all them along if they're groups with men unless they're with their families.”
Khan admired the policy, adding: “If you a man with your wife and kids, that's okay. But here was a bunch of dudes out.”
She turned the camera back to the quieter shore and added, “I really like this country.”
Ending with praise, she said: “This place is not what I thought at all. It is stunning. People are so kind and courteous and actually incredibly respectful to women.”
This practice is part of broader efforts in Dubai to create safe, family-friendly public spaces.
Beaches like JBR and Al Mamzar Beach Park enforce “women and family only” hours or days to ensure comfortable, respectful environments, especially during busy periods like sunset.
Locals and residents have shared stories highlighting the need for such measures due to some men’s inappropriate behaviour, including staring, filming without consent, and harassment, prompting calls for increased security and community policing.
The Dubai Police’s approach, illustrated in Khan’s video, is noted for its polite enforcement rather than confrontation.
Globally, the video struck a chord, sparking conversations about how tradition and modernity blend in the UAE to prioritise women's safety and societal harmony.
Comments praised Dubai as a safe destination for solo female travellers and applauded the measures as respectful and effective ways to manage public spaces.
Tam Khan’s video is more than a glimpse of a beach at sunset — it’s a snapshot of a society balancing cultural values with modern urban life, showcasing how respect and safety can coexist in bustling cosmopolitan settings.
