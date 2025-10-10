GOLD/FOREX
Mohammed bin Rashid praises Emirati child reciting Quran in viral video

Vice President expresses his admiration for the child’s eloquence and heartfelt delivery

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
Dubai Media Office/X

Dubai: Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared a video on his social media platform (X) of a young Emirati boy reciting verses from the Holy Quran, expressing his admiration for the child’s eloquence and heartfelt delivery.

Sheikh Mohammed wrote, “The words of God are light, guidance, and mercy. The words of God are protection and preservation for generations. May God protect and bless our children. Abdulrahman Al Hammadi made me happy with his beautiful voice.”

The video, which features the boy reciting a passage from Surat Al Balad, quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread praise and emotional reactions from users.

