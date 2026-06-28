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Qatar Airways issues clarification after viral low-pass cargo flight in Texas

Airline says leased freighter in viral low pass was not under its operational control

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Qatar Airways distances itself from viral low pass by undelivered freighter
Qatar Airways distances itself from viral low pass by undelivered freighter

Qatar Airways has issued a clarification after a video showing a freighter aircraft in its livery performing a low-altitude pass over a Texas airfield went viral on social media.

The airline said it is aware of the footage and stressed that the aircraft was not operated by Qatar Airways, and the flight was not conducted by its personnel.

Pre-delivery aircraft, not in airline service

According to the airline, the aircraft was owned by a leasing company and was undergoing a pre-delivery test flight ahead of its planned entry into Qatar Airways Cargo operations.

It confirmed that the pilots on board were not Qatar Airways crew and that the aircraft had not yet been delivered to the airline.

Dramatic low pass sparks safety concerns

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-200LRMF freighter, was reportedly in the final stages of preparation before delivery. It was flying as part of a test operation prior to entering commercial cargo service.

The aircraft later continued its journey towards Fort Worth after diverting from its planned route, according to tracking data.

Viral video sparks aviation debate

The footage, recorded at Horseshoe Bay Resort Jet Center Airport in Central Texas, shows the freighter flying at low altitude before banking sharply and climbing away.

Flightradar24 data indicated a lowest recorded altitude of around 950 feet, though experts noted actual height above ground may have been lower due to how ADS-B readings are recorded.

Operators say manoeuvre under review

Aircraft manufacturer-linked entity Mammoth Freighters and the aircraft’s owner Jetran LLC confirmed the jet was on a pre-delivery flight and not under Qatar Airways operational control.

Jetran said the manoeuvre “does not reflect operational standards” and indicated that the matter may be reviewed by relevant authorities.

Aviation experts split over incident

Aviation observers remain divided, with some describing the pass as a high-skill manoeuvre while others raised safety concerns given the aircraft’s size, speed and proximity to the ground.

No official finding of a safety breach has been confirmed so far, but the incident continues to draw attention across aviation circles and social media platforms.

Related Topics:
Qatar AirwaysViral VideoQatar

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