Creators HQ, Meta launch first MENA partnership to boost family digital safety on Instagram

She said: “At Meta, we are committed to easing the burden on parents by providing effective tools that enable them to supervise their children’s digital experiences. This is why we launched Instagram Teen Accounts, our biggest update to teen safety to date, which includes built-in protections that automatically limit exposure to inappropriate content and unwanted contact. Through our partnership with Creators HQ, we are empowering families and content creators to understand and use these tools to build a safer digital experience for their teens.”