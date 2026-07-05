India summons Meta: Inside the Instagram ads controversy

India summons Meta over Instagram ads allegedly promoting child sexual abuse content
India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has ordered officials to summon representatives from Meta. The tech giant is being asked to provide a formal explanation following allegations that paid advertisements on Instagram were used to promote Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), according to sources familiar with the matter.
In a notice issued on Saturday, the ministry ordered Instagram to disable all such advertisements and any content facilitating access to Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM).
The government has also sought a detailed response from Meta within seven days, the sources added.
The action comes after a media report alleged that Instagram hosted paid ads containing disturbing keywords that directed users to external social media channels where such content was reportedly being circulated or sold.
A BBC Eye investigation has found that Instagram was running paid advertisements in India promoting Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), raising serious concerns over platform safety and moderation systems.
The ads allegedly used explicit search terms such as “rape video” and “child video”, and directed users to Telegram channels where illegal content was reportedly sold for as little as ₹99 (around 80p).
According to the report, Instagram ads undergo automated moderation checks before being published on the platform.
However, when the BBC reported one such advertisement, Instagram responded 24 hours later stating that it did not violate its community guidelines.
Following the investigation, Meta said it had taken action by disabling several ads, suspending accounts involved, and blocking additional URLs linked to the content.
Officials said the government has asked Meta to clarify:
How the ads were approved
Why they bypassed moderation systems
What action has been taken since the report surfaced
What safeguards will be introduced to prevent recurrence
Authorities are also reviewing compliance with India’s intermediary safety guidelines.
The BBC report alleged that Instagram’s recommendation and advertising systems failed to effectively block CSAM-related content, exposing potential gaps in automated moderation.
It also suggested similar ads appeared across Facebook and Instagram despite strict policies prohibiting sexually explicit and exploitative material.
Meta said it enforces a “zero-tolerance” policy against CSAM and uses automated systems to detect and remove violating content.
Following the BBC findings, the company said it:
Disabled the offending advertisements
Suspended accounts involved
Blocked related URLs
Meta also acknowledged that no moderation system is perfect and said bad actors constantly try to evade detection.
The BBC also reported multiple Telegram channels distributing illegal content.
While one channel was taken down, another reportedly remained active and continued posting material.
Telegram said it had removed over 274,000 CSAM-related groups and channels in 2026, claiming that it has “virtually eliminated” the public spread of such content through automated and human moderation.
Under Indian law, including Section 67B of the IT Act, publishing or transmitting child sexual abuse material online is a criminal offence.
Officials are reviewing whether Meta complied with India’s digital intermediary rules and safety obligations.
Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) is defined under Indian cybercrime guidelines as content involving the sexual exploitation of children in any form.
The government has reiterated that online intermediaries are responsible for ensuring such content does not circulate, particularly through paid advertising systems.
The government has sought a detailed compliance report from Meta within seven days. The BBC says all reported ads and channels have been shared with Indian authorities.
The incident has intensified scrutiny over how effectively social media platforms are detecting harmful content and enforcing safety standards.
With inputs from Agencies