Jared Leto denies sexual assault allegations by multiple women: 'Absolutely and categorically false'

The actor has faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the past.
Jared Leto has rejected allegations of sexual assault and harassment made by 10 women in a new BBC documentary, calling the claims “absolutely and categorically false” and denying any wrongdoing.
The actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman, 54, said in a statement shared with ABC News on Wednesday: “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life.”
The allegations feature in the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, where nine of the 10 women spoke publicly for the first time. The women alleged that the incidents took place between 2002 and 2016, when Leto was in his 30s and 40s.
One woman told the BBC that she believed the allegations had remained unaddressed for years, saying: “This was 25 years ago… he has gotten away with it.”
According to the BBC report, two women alleged that Leto sexually assaulted them when they were 17, while another woman claimed he threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19.
Another woman alleged that she received multiple sexually explicit phone calls from Leto when she was 16, claiming he made sexual advances towards her. She said she was later sent a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) related to her relationship with the actor, which she refused to sign. The BBC reported that it had seen the document.
Four other women described alleged incidents of sexual harassment during phone conversations with Leto, who is also the lead singer of rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.
One woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claimed she had underage sex with Leto in California at 17, which she said would amount to statutory rape under state law. She alleged that Leto dismissed a conversation about the legal age of consent being 18.
The documentary also included an allegation from a woman who said she was 14 when Leto allegedly made a sexualised comment about her during an autograph-signing event and later instructed a security guard to bring her backstage at a music festival.
The woman’s mother reportedly confronted the actor, but she alleged that he repeated the comment.
The Oscar-winning actor has faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the past.
The BBC said it had identified more than 120 separate allegations made online about Leto’s behaviour towards women, including claims dating back several years.
The issue resurfaced last year after Los Angeles DJ Allie Teilz alleged on social media that she had been assaulted by Leto when she was 17, after which other women shared similar claims.
In 2025, several women also accused Leto of sexual assault in an investigation by US digital magazine Air Mail. Leto denied those allegations at the time and has continued to reject claims of misconduct.
Leto won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2014 for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.