Jared Leto accused of sexual assault by four women

Apart from sexual misconduct, he made inappropriate comments about the women
Jared Leto is facing new allegations of sexual assault and other sexual misconduct from four women, following a BBC investigation into claims made by several women about their encounters with the actor and musician.
The allegations are detailed in the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, released on Wednesday, July 29. The investigation features accounts from 10 women, nine of whom spoke publicly about their experiences for the first time.
One woman, identified as Isabel, a pseudonym, alleged that Leto sexually assaulted her in 2002 when she was 17. She said the encounter took place at a motel after she met the Oscar-winning actor, who was in his 30s at the time.
Another woman, who was 19 at the time, alleged that Leto threatened her with sexual assault. A third woman, identified as Clara, claimed she had a sexual relationship with Leto when she was 17 and he was 34. She alleged that their relationship continued despite her telling him about California's age of consent laws.
A fourth woman accused Leto of grooming her when she was 16.
The BBC investigation also includes accounts from four other women who said they received what they described as inappropriate and sexually charged phone calls from Leto when they were younger. Another woman said Leto made an inappropriate comment about her body when she was 14 during an autograph signing.
A former model, identified as Alex, also spoke to the BBC about an encounter with Leto in 2013, when she was 19. She said she met him after a Thirty Seconds to Mars concert in London and was invited to a hotel gathering. According to her account, she later found herself alone with Leto and became concerned about how she would get home.
Alex alleged that when she asked whether she could stay overnight, Leto responded with a threatening sexual remark. She said the encounter left her uncomfortable and concerned for her safety.
Jared Leto hasn't responded as yet.