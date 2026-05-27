Kim Soo-hyun has been keeping a low profile for the past year
Kim Soo-hyun’s agency has issued a detailed statement addressing the legal action taken against YouTube figure Kim Se Eui, associated with HoverLab Inc. and the Garosero Research Institute.
The statement, released by his agency GOLDMEDALIST, responds to multiple complaints and lawsuits filed by Kim Soo Hyun and the company over what they describe as false and damaging claims circulated online.
According to the agency, an investigation into allegations made by HoverLab found that the evidence presented against Kim Soo Hyun was not authentic. The statement claims that KakaoTalk messages shown during a press conference were fabricated or altered versions of conversations involving a third party unrelated to the actor. It also alleges that audio recordings attributed to the deceased were manipulated using AI technology.
On the basis of these findings, the agency said the case has escalated significantly, citing multiple alleged violations under Korean law, including defamation through false information, stalking-related offences, and charges linked to the distribution of illegally obtained or manipulated materials, as well as coercion and threats. It added that an arrest warrant has been issued for Kim Se Eui.
GOLDMEDALIST also expressed appreciation to investigative authorities, stating that the outcome was reached through objective evidence and due legal process.
The agency recalled Kim Soo Hyun’s remarks from a press conference a year ago, when he said: “I won’t ask you to believe me. I will make sure to prove it.”
According to the statement, the past year has been spent working toward that promise, with the agency asserting that the truth has now been established through official investigation procedures.
The statement closed with thanks to supporters who stood by Kim Soo Hyun during the period of scrutiny and controversy.
The full statement can be read here:
Hello, this is GOLDMEDALIST.
We would like to provide the following statement regarding the multiple complaints and lawsuits filed by Kim Soo Hyun and our company against Kim Se Eui of HoverLab (Garosero Research Institute).
According to the results of the investigation, the various allegations and evidence raised by HoverLab against Kim Soo Hyun were found to be false. In particular, the KakaoTalk conversations revealed during the press conference were determined to have been fabricated and altered from conversations involving a third party unrelated to Kim Soo Hyun, while the deceased’s voice recordings were also confirmed to be manipulated materials generated using AI technology.
As a result, due to the seriousness of the charges—including violations of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation through the dissemination of false information), violations of the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking, violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes (distribution of illegally filmed materials and coercion involving such materials), and threats—the court has issued an arrest warrant for Kim Se Eui.
We sincerely thank the investigative authorities for their efforts in uncovering the truth based on objective evidence.
At a press conference one year ago, Kim Soo Hyun stated:
“I won’t ask you to believe me. I will make sure to prove it.”
The past year for Kim Soo Hyun has been devoted solely to keeping that promise. At last, through lawful procedures and a thorough investigation, the truth has been proven.
We deeply thank everyone who trusted and waited for Kim Soo Hyun during this time.
Last year, a series of allegations rocked South Korea when it was revealed that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron, when she was a minor. Moreover, a round of investigations also alleged that when she was in crushing debt, Soo-hyun did not respond to her pleas and his agency continued to pressure her.
In an emotional press conference, Kim Soo-hyun acknowledged that he had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron, while firmly denying allegations that it began before she reached adulthood. Following the statement, the actor has initiated legal action against both the YouTube channel operator and members of the bereaved family, accusing them of defamation and other related offences.
As the controversy unfolded, several major brands, including Shinhan Bank, Tous Les Jours, and Prada Korea, removed his image from campaigns. While none have publicly severed ties, reports indicate that multiple contracts had been suspended, with financial penalties possibly reaching into the billions of won.