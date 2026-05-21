Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron dating claims based on fabricated evidence, police conclude

YouTuber arrested for 'defaming' South Korean star
South Korean prosecutors have moved to secure the arrest of YouTuber Kim Se-ui, intensifying a widening legal dispute over alleged false claims and AI-manipulated audio tied to actor Kim Soo-hyun and the death of late actress Kim Sae-ron.
According to The Korea Times, The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said that it has requested an arrest warrant for Kim, the head of YouTube channel HoverLab (also known as GaroSero Institute), on charges including defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act and violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, including the distribution of illegally filmed material.
Prosecutors also allege that Soo-hyun further harmed Kim Soo-hyun’s reputation by producing and distributing audio content using generative artificial intelligence, which allegedly manipulated Kim Sae-ron’s voice to fabricate information, also reported by The Chosun Daily.
Kim Soo-hyun’s representatives previously filed a complaint against Kim, arguing that the disputed audio recording had been 'manipulated using AI.' Police later requested an analysis from the National Forensic Service. In November last year, the agency concluded that it could not determine whether the audio file had been altered using AI.
Earlier, Seoul Gangnam Police Station had already applied for a pre-arrest warrant on the same charges. The warrant review hearing for Kim Se-ui is scheduled for May 26 at 10:30 am. at the Seoul Central District Court, where a judge will decide whether to approve his detention.
Last year, in an emotional press conference, Kim Soo-hyun acknowledged that he had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron, while firmly denying allegations that it began before she reached adulthood. Following the statement, the actor has initiated legal action against both the YouTube channel operator and members of the bereaved family, accusing them of defamation and other related offences.
Separately from the controversy, Soo-hyun is also facing a commercial dispute with one of his endorsement partners. A cosmetics company has reportedly filed a damages lawsuit worth 2.8 billion won (approximately $1.9 million), alleging that the actor breached image-related clauses in his advertising contract. Soo-hyun's representatives have rejected the claim, arguing that unproven allegations cannot be used as grounds to terminate endorsement agreements.