Learning to drive in Dubai at 45

My instructor and supervisors at the institute tried to encourage me citing examples of women aged 58 and even 67 who went on to become excellent drivers Nothing helped. But I goaded myself on. Not only because I had coughed up a hefty sum for the course but also because I didn’t want to throw in the towel so fast. I pushed myself to get ready and board the metro every other day for my classes. The institute gave me special training so that I could practice more to gain confidence and thereby shed my anxiety. I had assumed I was alone in this fight until I met so many women crusaders about my age struggling like me. It made me wonder: why are women often stereotyped as “bad” drivers? I’ve come to believe the answer lies in our upbringing.