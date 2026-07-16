NEET UG 2026 results out: Over 1.1 million qualify, counselling next

NEET UG 2026 faced uncertainty after allegations of a paper leak following the May examination. The controversy prompted investigations and, for some candidates, a re-examination before the final merit list was prepared. This episode placed India's largest medical entrance test under renewed public scrutiny. Leading this year's rankings are Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana, both scoring 715 out of 720, according to the NTA. An additional 138 candidates surpassed the 690-mark threshold, underscoring the exam's competitiveness.