Family, experts urge support for stressed NEET candidates after student’s death
A NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district after receiving lower-than-expected marks in the medical entrance examination.
The student, identified as Ankita Sangale, was from Jalalpur village in Karjat taluka. Her family said she scored 166 marks in NEET but was reportedly under stress as she had expected a higher score.
The incident took place on Saturday evening at around 4.30pm at her residence.
Family members said Sangale had been given a separate room for her studies, where she regularly prepared for competitive examinations.
When there was no response from the room for a prolonged period, family members opened the door and found her unresponsive. They immediately informed the police.
Based on a complaint from a family member, police registered an accidental death report and started an investigation.
In a note recovered after her death, Sangale expressed regret over not being able to fulfil her family’s expectations after preparing for NEET.
“You gave me so much love, but I couldn't fulfil even one of your wishes. Mom, you supported me like a friend in every difficulty. Dada (brother), you also supported me a lot. You loved me even more than Mom and Dad. You are not responsible for my suicide,” she wrote.
She added that her family had sacrificed a lot for her education.
“Even when I was studying for NEET, you sacrificed everything for me, and I failed, unable to fulfil your wishes,” she said in the note.
She also urged her brother to look after their parents.
“Brother, please take good care of Mom and Dad. Don't let them lack anything,” she wrote.
The incident has renewed concerns over the intense academic pressure faced by students preparing for highly competitive examinations.
Authorities and experts have repeatedly urged students and families to seek support during periods of stress and not allow exam results to affect their well-being.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Experts have pointed to multiple factors contributing to stress among medical entrance aspirants, including intense competition, academic pressure, parental expectations and the mental health burden linked to high-stakes examinations.
The NEET-UG controversy involving allegations of paper leaks, cancellation of the examination and a subsequent re-test process also increased uncertainty and anxiety among many aspirants. Reports have highlighted several cases of student distress during the period surrounding the re-examination.