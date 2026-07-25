NEET row: India education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid CJP protests

Resignation follows month-long Jantar Mantar protests over exam irregularities
India’s Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation on Saturday following relentless youth-led demonstrations sparked by widespread exam paper leak controversies. The announcement marks the first major political concession by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration in response to the growing nationwide movement.
Pradhan announced his decision in an official letter addressed to the Prime Minister, which he posted directly to his X account.
Reflecting on the widespread unrest, Pradhan emphasized the need to prioritize the nation's students.
"The events of the past 10 days have saddened me. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me," Pradhan wrote. "India's youth power is the real strength of this nation. My resolve is that we will not let the country's youth get trapped in a vicious cycle of confusion."
The move came hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre.
Pradhan’s resignation was among the key demands of protesters who have been camping at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for more than a month over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
Reacting to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the move was a result of democratic pressure but insisted that the group’s demands had not been fully met.
“This is democracy. He has resigned. We have two more demands. We won’t go like this,” Dipke said.
He demanded ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide and called for action against police officers accused of using force during the protests on the 20th.
“The families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families,” he said.
He also demanded action against police officials over their handling of the protests, adding: “These police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that.”
“Remember, do not mess with cockroach,” Dipke added.
In a powerful declaration following weeks of intense youth-led demonstrations, prominent education reformer and activist Sonam Wangchuk hailed the latest political concessions as a watershed moment for grass-roots action.
Taking to his official social media account (@Wangchuk66), Wangchuk framed the outcome as a "victory of democracy... straight from the streets" driven by "peace, patience & perseverance."
Wangchuk, who recently ended a 26-day hunger strike in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), expressed deep gratitude to the nation's youth for "shedding fear and the fear of fear" and rising up across the country.
Looking ahead, the activist emphasised that securing immediate political accountability is only the first step, insisting that the movement must now pivot toward achieving comprehensive, long-term education reforms.
Ahead of the resignation, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das accused Delhi Police of conducting "illegal and unconstitutional" detentions around Jantar Mantar, creating an atmosphere of "fear and siege.
"In a statement shared on X, Das alleged that authorities were actively stopping and intimidating volunteers attempting to deliver essential supplies, including food, water, and medicines, to the protest site.
Demanding immediate access for legal counsel, medical personnel, and journalists, the CJP warned it would march to Delhi Police Headquarters if the crackdown continues. The group has also called for a nationwide candle march on Sunday, July 26, at 6 PM.
Security around Jantar Mantar remains heavy, with nearly 3,000 personnel deployed and 18 Deputy Commissioners of Police overseeing key routes.
Police sources confirmed the use of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, which have already flagged more than 2,000 individuals with prior criminal records among the estimated 10,000 people gathered.
Law enforcement has also intensified legal action.
Delhi Police filed a new FIR at the Kartavya Path Police Station invoking charges of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside counts of rioting, unlawful assembly, and assault on public servants.
This brings the total number of FIRs registered in connection with the July 20 clashes to approximately 15.
Meanwhile, Safdarjung Hospital issued a clarification on Saturday regarding a viral video featuring climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
The hospital stated that the footage was recorded on July 21 by Wangchuk’s aides inside a designated "no-videography zone" prior to the receipt of the Delhi High Court's formal written transfer order.
According to hospital officials, Wangchuk had insisted on leaving based on media reports before the official directive arrived; he was subsequently transferred to a medical team from Medanta Gurugram at 6:40 PM that evening once official paperwork was received.
Opposition Reaffirms SupportVeteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar visited Jantar Mantar to address the crowd, praising the demonstrators for standing firm.
Referencing the prolonged detention of activists like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, Aiyar remarked that today's youth have overcome the climate of intimidation that affected older political figures: "Our generation was really scared... Today, we can see that you are fearless."
With inputs from Agencies