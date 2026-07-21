Inside India’s Gen Z-led CJP movement: Why did Cockroach Janta Party protests turn violent in Delhi?

CJP vows to continue protests: The movement has said it will continue its agitation until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Thousands march in Delhi: Protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar and attempted to march towards Parliament, demanding education reforms and accountability over alleged exam irregularities.

Nearly 180 injured in clashes: Delhi Police said 178 people were injured, including 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters, after clashes broke out. Police used tear gas and baton charges to disperse crowds.

Protesters accuse police of excessive force: CJP leaders alleged a harsh crackdown on students, while police said some protesters became violent and attempted to break through barricades.