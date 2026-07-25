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Inside CJP’s rise: How a viral ‘cockroach’ joke became India’s biggest Gen Z protest movement

How a satirical online ‘cockroach’ campaign became India’s loudest youth voice

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Inside the meme-fuelled student uprising reshaping India’s politics of education
Inside the meme-fuelled student uprising reshaping India’s politics of education
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A satirical online campaign became a nationwide student movement, leading to protests, government talks and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

What began as a sarcastic social media post quickly transformed into one of India’s most talked-about youth movements.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by political communications strategist Abhijeet Dipke, emerged from an online joke around the word “cockroach” and evolved into a Gen Z-led campaign demanding accountability over exam irregularities, education reforms and action against those responsible for student distress.

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The movement combined internet humour, AI-generated content, memes and street protests to create a new style of political mobilisation — one that moved from social media platforms to the streets of New Delhi.

Its biggest moment came on July 25, 2026, when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation following days of protests over alleged irregularities linked to competitive examinations.

From a Supreme Court remark to a political symbol

The origins of the CJP trace back to a remark during a Supreme Court hearing, where Chief Justice Surya Kant referred to unemployed youth and activists as “cockroaches” while discussing certain individuals entering public fields.

The comment triggered online debate. The judge later clarified that his remarks were aimed at people with fake qualifications and were not directed at unemployed youth as a whole.

But by then, the phrase had already become a rallying point.

On May 16, Abhijeet Dipke posted a satirical message asking:

“What if all cockroaches come together?”

The idea soon turned into the Cockroach Janta Party — a play on India’s political naming conventions and a symbol of resilience for young people who felt ignored.

How a meme became a movement

Unlike traditional political organisations, CJP built its identity around digital culture.

The movement used:

  • AI-generated images and videos

  • Memes and satire

  • Short-form social media content

  • Online mobilisation campaigns

  • Livestreams from protests

The group described itself as the “voice of the lazy and unemployed”, using humour to connect with young people frustrated over job opportunities, examination pressures and allegations of paper leaks.

Its social media presence grew rapidly, attracting millions of followers and turning the movement into one of the largest youth-driven digital campaigns in recent years.

The face behind CJP: Abhijeet Dipke

Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old communication strategist, became the public face of the movement.

A former social media strategist associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, Dipke built his political communication style around satire, humour and digital storytelling.

After the online campaign gained momentum, he returned to India from the US and joined protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

At the protest site, Dipke emerged as a key organiser, urging supporters to maintain peaceful demonstrations while pushing for accountability from the government.

From online outrage to street protests

The turning point came when CJP moved beyond social media and organised physical demonstrations.

Students gathered at Jantar Mantar wearing cockroach masks and carrying messages demanding reforms in India’s examination system.

The movement received support from education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose 26-day hunger strike added national attention to the protests.

As demonstrations grew, the issue expanded beyond examination irregularities to include concerns about unemployment, youth opportunities and institutional accountability.

How Sonam Wangchuk became a protest icon

Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned engineer, education reformer and activist from Ladakh, became a key figure in the CJP-led protests demanding reforms in India’s education system.

He joined the movement on June 28 by beginning an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, surviving on salt and water while seeking accountability over alleged exam irregularities and paper leaks. His declining health raised concerns, and he was admitted to hospital on July 18.

Popularly known as “Sonam sir”, Wangchuk is the founder of the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) and received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018 for his contributions to education and innovation.

He is also widely recognised as the inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s character Rancho in the Bollywood film 3 Idiots. His involvement brought greater attention to the youth-led CJP movement, linking Gen Z activism with a long history of education reform campaigns.

CJP protest timeline: From viral joke to minister’s resignation

May 3: NEET-UG 2026 paper leak allegations emerge

Allegations of irregularities and a paper leak surface after the nationwide NEET-UG 2026 examination. The investigation is later handed over to the CBI, leading to exam cancellations, rescheduling and plans to introduce future Computer-Based Test (CBT) formats.

June 6: Cockroach Janta Party launches protest movement

Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) holds its first major physical protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Demonstrators, many wearing cockroach masks, demand examination reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

June 28: Sonam Wangchuk joins protest and begins hunger strike

Education reformer and activist Sonam Wangchuk joins the CJP-led movement and starts an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over exam irregularities and justice for affected students.

July 16–20: Protests spread nationwide

Despite revised NEET-UG results being announced, student anger intensifies. Demonstrations expand beyond Delhi, culminating in the “Sansad Chalo” march. Police use tear gas and baton charges to disperse protesters during clashes.

July 22: CJP urges Wangchuk to end hunger strike

As Wangchuk’s health deteriorates on the 25th day of his fast, CJP leaders appeal to him to prioritise his health while promising that the movement’s demands will continue.

July 23: Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike

Wangchuk ends his fast at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh after the government assures that concerns over paper leaks will be addressed in Parliament and compensation for affected families will be considered.

July 24: Nationwide protests continue, talks remain stuck

CJP organises a nationwide protest day, insisting that Wangchuk ending his fast does not change its key demand — the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Talks between the government and student representatives remain unresolved.

July 25: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Ahead of the scheduled third round of talks, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announces that he has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk hail the move as a “victory of democracy”, while the movement says it will continue until its remaining demands are addressed.

What happens next?

After Pradhan’s resignation, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue until the movement’s remaining demands were addressed.

The group’s two key demands are:

  • ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died following examination-related distress

  • Action against police officers accused of using excessive force during the July 20 protests

“This is democracy. He has resigned. We have two more demands. We won’t go like this,” Dipke told protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Why the CJP movement matters

The rise of the Cockroach Janta Party highlights a new form of youth activism in India — one built around digital identity, humour and rapid online mobilisation.

Unlike traditional youth wings linked to political parties, CJP operated as an internet-first movement with no conventional hierarchy.

  • Traditional youth movements

  • CJP model

  • Party-linked structures

  • Decentralised digital network

  • Formal speeches and rallies

  • Memes, satire and livestreams

  • Organised political messaging

  • Viral online campaigns

  • Electoral focusIssue-based mobilisation

The movement’s biggest impact may be the way it connected online culture with offline political pressure.

For India’s Gen Z generation, the CJP episode showed that a meme can become a movement — and that digital platforms can translate public frustration into political action.

With inputs from ANI, IANS and AFP

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