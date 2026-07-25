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Delhi CJP protest: NEET protesters seek clear answer on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

PM Modi promises stricter paper leak action as Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Demonstrators holding Indian national flags take part in a protest rally in Kolkata on July 24, 2026, in solidarity with the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the country's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities.
Demonstrators holding Indian national flags take part in a protest rally in Kolkata on July 24, 2026, in solidarity with the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the country's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities.
AFP

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday said it wants a clear “yes or no” response from the Centre on whether it will seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the group’s representatives are scheduled to meet government officials between 3.30pm and 4pm, with discussions expected to focus on their key demands.

The group is seeking written confirmation on demands where it claims there has been an “in-principle agreement”, including compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET leak and protection from legal action for protesting students.

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Wangchuk defends ending 26-day hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk defended his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike despite the government not agreeing to the demand for Pradhan’s resignation.

Wangchuk said his priority was to secure assurances that protesters would not face legal action and that discussions on examination reforms would take place in Parliament.

He rejected allegations of a “deal” with the government, saying he continued the fast until he received written assurances from the Centre.

Modi promises stricter action on paper leaks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government would introduce stricter measures against paper leaks, including a draft Bill aimed at setting up Fast-Track Courts and imposing tougher punishments for offenders.

The announcement came as protests continued over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination system.

The Union Cabinet is expected to discuss proposed amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Rahul Gandhi slams restrictions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the government’s handling of the protests, accusing authorities of taking “cruel steps” against students demanding accountability.

He claimed restrictions, including the closure of Delhi Metro stations and other measures, were aimed at suppressing student voices.

Security tightened in Delhi amid protests

Security arrangements have been increased around Jantar Mantar, where protests are continuing.

Delhi Police has installed facial recognition cameras and additional barricades, while officials said the measures were aimed at maintaining law and order.

Police sources said more than 2,500 people with criminal backgrounds had been identified at the protest site, and 15 FIRs have been registered.

Delhi Metro closes 18 stations

Eighteen Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed from Saturday morning due to security concerns linked to the ongoing protests.

The affected stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Supreme Court, ITO, Mandi House and New Delhi.

Interchange facilities remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

Protests continue over NEET reforms

The CJP-led protest has continued at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, reforms in the competitive exam system and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The government has assured action against paper leaks, while protesters continue to press for further commitments.

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