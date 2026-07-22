‘Are you all cowards?’ Tearful Ratna Pathak Shah, Seema Pahwa question Bollywood silence on CJP protests

“Dial up the humanity within. Look at the children who are crying, squirming, and getting bloodied and beaten up. They’re fighting the good fight. If our children today have reached London, America, and other far-flung places and are safe within their homes there, does that mean the humanity within us has died? Does that mean you don’t empathize with these children at all? You’re just holed up in your homes because your awards would stop coming?,” asked the actor.