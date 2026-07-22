‘Are you all cowards?’ Tearful Ratna Pathak Shah, Seema Pahwa question Bollywood silence on CJP protests

The actors took to Instagram and called out artists for their silence
Ratna Pathak Shah has joined a growing list of Indian actors speaking out in support of students protesting against the alleged leaking of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) papers, questioning whether young people are being asked to sacrifice their futures to protect political power.
The veteran actor shared an emotional selfie video on Instagram hours after her husband and fellow actor Naseeruddin Shah voiced his support for the students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Drawing on the story of Ekalvya from the Mahabharata, Ratna said she had always found the episode troubling because Dronacharya demanded that Ekalvya cut off his thumb as guru dakshina, jeopardising his future.
“Now, I know what kind of guru he was. We’re talking about becoming Vishwaguru, right? But we can’t even maintain contact with our students! We want these students to sacrifice their entire future just so that a few men can save their political power? What kind of gurus are they? It’s time to think about that,” added the actor.
Ratna also apologised to students on behalf of her generation, saying older generations had seen what was going wrong but had failed to stop it at the right time.
“We could see what’s going wrong, but we couldn’t stop it in the right manner at the right time. That’s why we’ve lost the right to guide you. But what we have is the will and the determination to support you. Call upon us, we’re with you,” concluded Ratna, teary-eyed.
Ratna's comments came as veteran actor Seema Pahwa also made an emotional appeal for support for the protesting students.
The actor, last seen in Baby Do Die Do, shared a selfie video on Instagram on Wednesday, writing in her caption: “I’m with these children, these families, this country.”
“I don’t understand how this will stop, who will stop it, and what can be done to stop it because humanity is over. This isn’t humanity. Just imagine how shocking it is that so many people are still keeping quiet. You think you’ll lose some work and your position because the government will turn on you? That’s so shameful,” Seema said.
She urged people from across professions to speak up, particularly those with influence and public platforms.
“Dial up the humanity within. Look at the children who are crying, squirming, and getting bloodied and beaten up. They’re fighting the good fight. If our children today have reached London, America, and other far-flung places and are safe within their homes there, does that mean the humanity within us has died? Does that mean you don’t empathize with these children at all? You’re just holed up in your homes because your awards would stop coming?,” asked the actor.
Seema also praised veteran actor Shabana Azmi, 75, who has been protesting in Delhi alongside the students.
“I’ve become a huge fan of that woman who’s marching there at this age! Had I not been dealing with my problem, I’d have run away from my home and taken on the lathi charge with those children,” said Seema, tearing up.
She continued, “But we’re all holed up like rats because we want to protect our reputation. But do you think these children, who are getting beaten up today, will support you in the future? Do you really think you’ll become bigger with the government’s support? If the public only disowns you, then what can the government do for you?,” she argued.
“Are you this scared? Are you all cowards? You should be ashamed! Step out of your homes, raise your voices, and lend your support to the students,” added Seema. She then lauded veteran actor Shabana Azmi, 75, who has been a part of the protest.
“I’ve become a huge fan of that woman who’s marching there at this age! Had I not been dealing with my problem, I’d have run away from my home and taken on the lathi charge with those children,” said Seema, tearing up. “You are really pathetic people,” she concluded.
Rajkummar Rao also addressed the protests on Instagram, saying that young people feeling unheard should prompt society to listen.
“When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness, and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment of dialogue and compassion,” he wrote.
“Let students express themselves responsibly. Let authorities respond with empathy, openness, and a genuine willingness to listen. Real and lasting change built through conversation, not confrontation. That is what is needed now — more than ever. All of us, collectively, want one thing — growth for our nation and the foundation for that growth is fair education. Jai Hind,” added the actor.
Veteran actor and comedian Johnny Lever was also asked about the police action against protesting students at a Mumbai event.
“Yes, I saw those visuals and feel very hurt. My mood got ruined watching students suffer. The government should listen them. I urge the government to fulfill whatever demands they have,” he responded.