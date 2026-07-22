‘My blood boils at how the youth is tortured’: Naseeruddin Shah condemns Delhi Police action at CJP protest

“I would like to say two things to you all. The first thing is that if an ignorant person leads this country, then his heart will want the whole country to become as ignorant, incomprehensible, and merciless as he is. After completing two illustrious acting courses from the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), what I have learned the most about the craft is from those children and educated personalities whom I tried to teach once.”